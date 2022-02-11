East African Classic Rally: Chager fires ahead as Tundo retires

Baldev Chager in a Porsche 911 navigated by Drew Sturrock produced a calculated drive to lead the 10th East African Classic Safari Rally through the demanding day two 260km long stages which claimed at least five drivers including national champion Carl Tundo on Friday.

He opened a two minutes 7.2 seconds lead over Patrik Sandel/Henrik Bolinderfrom Sweden in another Porsche as American Ken Block, leader on day one, saw his lead cancelled after suffering a puncture in stage five, Laikipia West-Moguni 100km long which was rough at the beginning before turning into fast, smooth patches to push him to third over three minutes behind Chager. He maintained that the Safari is a long way from confirming anything with seven days of rallying still ahead.

“Yes, it is turning into a sprint and I am happy all the local drivers are there,” said Chager. “In this rally, it is just to keep on going, keep going. Being fast on the road will be tough though.”

Tundo suffered mechanical challenges and had to retire. The mechanics were working on the Triumph TR7 to ensure that he rejoins the rally on Saturday. His father Frank continued to impress, finishing 14th overall. He preferred not to dwell much on the stages, saying he will continue to race as the road conditions demanded. The 1994 Safari champion Ian Duncan was fourth, driving a Rover Vitesse.

He said he was happy with the day’s outcome, knowing very well that something small like a puncture can easily change the leadership board.

Ian Duncan navigated by Anthony Neilsen racing on a Rover Vitesse compete on Day Two of the 10th edition of East African Classic Safari Rally in Rumuruti, Laikipia County on February 11, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

The first stage, Ol Kalou-Ndaragwa through the Aberdare ranges was a 49km hell for rubber test through twisty roads never before used in any rally. Philip Kadorie of Hungary in a Porsche 911 was quickest clocking 21.09.2 min followed by Kenyan Piers Daykin in a Datsun 240Z.

The Laikipia West Moguni (100.2km) section was in some parts familiar, effectively giving the local an advantage as Daykin was 35 sec faster than Sandel, showing how evenly matched these drivers are. Their vast experience showed that though an endurance rally, the Classic can also become a sprint.

Frank Tundo quenches his thirst on Day Two of the 10th edition of East African Classic Safari Rally in Nanyuki, Laikipia County on February 11, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Saturday’s first stage results might show improved times in the repeat Moguni-Il Polei stage run in reverse. Spectators will enjoy the action in the vast wilderness and wildlife. It will be 16km be longer than Friday’s distance.

This will be followed by the 89km Dol Dol-Ewaso section, a really tough endurance outing that will test both drivers and their cars.

Fast, narrow and twisty roads in Loldaiga-Golf Gate stage await the navigators who will be expected to read the notes to perfection.

Samburu women enjoy action on Day Two of the 10th edition of East African Classic Safari Rally in Rumuruti, Laikipia County on February 11, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

The classic has had its human reaction cases like in Laikipia West section where local girls, as required by tradition, stayed away from spectators from urban areas because a man without a shuka is not supposed to talk to a woman.

Top official Marko Misson from Slovenia regretted that he will not be able to feel and see the beautiful Kenya countryside as he is domiciled at rally headquarters. “But I can say from the video clips that the Safari is tougher than the top European 4x4 Extreme Rally.