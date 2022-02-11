East African Classic Rally: Chager fires ahead as Tundo retires

Baldev Chager navigated by Tim Jessop racing on a Truimph TRZ

Baldev Chager navigated by Tim jessop racing on a Truimph TRZ compete on Day Two of the 10th edition of East African Classic Safari Rally in Laikipia County on February 11, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • The first stage, Ol Kalou-Ndaragwa through the Aberdare ranges was a 49km hell for rubber test through twisty roads never before used in any rally
  • The Laikipia West Moguni (100.2km) section was in some parts familiar, effectively giving the local an advantage as Daykin was 35 sec faster than Sandell
  • Saturday’s first stage results might show improved times in the repeat Moguni-Il Polei stage run in reverse

Baldev Chager in a Porsche 911 navigated by Drew Sturrock produced a calculated drive to lead the 10th East African Classic Safari Rally through the demanding day two 260km long stages which claimed at least five drivers including national champion Carl Tundo on Friday.

