Eann Bengi wins KCB Nanyuki Autocross 7

Eann Bengi emerged the winner of the seventh leg of the KCB Kenya National Autocross Championship at Batian View only on his second race.

He beat Kiana Rajput to the top podium position to clinch the Pee Wee Class. He clocked 10.08.60minutes after the best of three heat runs.

Defending 4WD Turbo Champion Sahib Omar celebrated his 35th birthday with victory in the Nanyuki Rally Group organised round of the series.

His closest challenger Eric Bengi failed to match his heat times.

Nanyuki's victory went down as Omar's third of the season after his previous two at Jamhuri Park racetrack in Nairobi.

The Ray Racing driver also savoured back-to-back success after a strong win at Jamhuri Park last month.

Driving a Subaru Impreza GC8, Omar ran quickest in the early morning practice loop in which he beat Bengi by 3 milliseconds.

Omar was two seconds faster than Bengi in the second heat and again 5 milliseconds quicker than him in the penultimate heat.

He also bagged two Championship bonus points after setting the Fastest Time of the Day (FTD) in the second heat which he cleared in 1.54.72minutes.

"It's such a great feeling winning in Nanyuki on my 35th birthday. The track was very slippery in the morning but dried out as the race wore on. All in all, a very fast track," said Omar.

The 4WD log leader Lovejyot Singh failed in his bid to fight the top two after his machine developed mechanical problems.

"The track was too fast, and we were losing power for the better part of the race due to high altitude," Sing said.

Yuvraj Rajput won the Bambino Class, beating round six winner Karanveer Singh Rooprai.

Hamza Anwar won the Open Class beating his dad Asad Anwar to the title.

Bambino Class also welcomed two Nanyuki twins in John and Joline Jessel.

John and his sister Joline are grandchildren of the 2010 Rally Raid Car Class Champion Sammy Jessel.

Sam Karangatha registered his third of the season in the Two Wheel Drive Non-Turbo Car Class beating his rival Rajveer Thethy.

Driving a Subaru Leon, Karangatha survived early morning practice scares to pull through in subsequent official heats.

"My car stopped in the practice loop and had to be towed off the track when we experienced a myriad of electrical issues. My mechanics fixed the problem in record time and I was able to run trouble free for four heats.