Eager Team Kenya gets down to business in biting Sweden cold

Mwangi Kioni

Mwangi Kioni (third, right) and McRae Kimathi (second, right) begin preps from WRC Sweden with recce before start of competition on February 18, 2022 in Stokholm, Sweden.

Photo credit: Peter Njenga | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • The World Rally Championship Rally Sweden is the second event of the season, and first truly winter race.
  • It is considered the best under extreme conditions, only matched by the WRC Safari Rally on the other extreme on gravel.
  • The main support team from Nairobi led by the WRC Safari Rally Kenya Chief Executive Officer Phineas Kimathi arrives Tuesday for the beginning of the rally week.

From rolling mountains, exorbitant prices, nice people and "mild" weather conditions in Norway, the Winter Break just got exciting.

