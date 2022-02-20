Eager Team Kenya gets down to business in biting Sweden cold

From rolling mountains, exorbitant prices, nice people and "mild" weather conditions in Norway, the Winter Break just got exciting.

We sneaked into Umea, Sweden, in the middle of the night on Saturday to be met by a very traditional Swedish winter of -15 degrees Centigrade.

We thought Norway was bad. But Swedes say at minus -5, Norway is a "burning hell". “Those are mild temperatures,” many told us. I disagree.

I had developed a mild cough and running nose earlier. This got worse as a result of the biting cold and persistent exposure of my face, in Gelio, Norway enroute to Stockholm in a train.

This discomfort eased when I took breakfast at my hotel which had a lot of proteins, Kenyan tea and juice. I also had to apply lip balm.

I took cough syrup and pain killers which set me back Sh2,500 — which is 10 times the price of the same in Kenya.

The train is like the Standard Gauge Railway back at home in all aspects — snaking through mountainous white-coated valleys. It takes three hours from Gelio to Stockholm. Convenient? Yes, but expensive at Sh9,000 for third class.

We each paid Sh8,000 on our way to Gelio on Tuesday. Prices flactuate depending on demand. So, Kenyans, do not be harsh to matatu operators when they overcharge you during the festive season. They are not being greedy, it is simply the law of demand and supply in a capitalistic world.

We reunited with our guardian angel Tapio Laukkanen, who is in charge of Team Kenya, and he offered to buy us pizza.

This was a welcome relief from the bread , ham, cheese and cold vegetables that routinely make the lunch, dinner and breakfast menu here.

Laukkanen gave navigator Waithaka Kioni tips on car control and how to read notes under icy conditions.

We are not expecting McRae Kimathi to get stuck in a snow bank. But should that happen without a towing vehicle, Laukkanen said they will have to use a spade and shovel to clean the clean.

Laukkunen, who is staying with the team, and will facilitate all official requirements of the including documentation, protocol and technical logistics. He is here to ensure that the Kenyans leave a lasting impression in Sweden.

McRae has received practical lessons from Ford Priority One driver Craig Breen, and winter rallying instructor John Haugland.

Mwangi was taken through the paces by Laukkunen who spent many years coaching Kenyan drivers back home.

He transformed three-time Africa champion Manvir Baryan from journeyman to a championship driver.

Africans have been victims of racism in Europe, but the world is gradually changing as Africans continue asserting themselves in all fields and professions.

Scandinavia may also not be the preferred destination for African immigrants, but these are some of the most friendly people I have ever met.

We met two Somalis at Umea Airport who immediately recognised Team Kenya from their Safaricom/Kenya Airways branded winter jackets.

“Karibu Wakenya," said Yusuf, who took us to our hotels together with his friend. He promised to take a day off to watch McRae and Mwangi in action.

Celestine, (one name for now) our contact lady in Stockholm, has offered to drive for 600 kilometres, just to be with people who bring her joy.

Yusuf has offered to introduce Team Kenya to outlets that offer Swahili dishes so that we can feel at home after the rally. From today everything goes full blast starting with recce, media functions, team launch, and finally the Shakedown on Wednesday.

The World Rally Championship Rally Sweden is the second event of the season, and first truly winter race.

It is considered the best under extreme conditions, only matched by the WRC Safari Rally on the other extreme on gravel.