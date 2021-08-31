EA Safari Classic Rally postponed

Joey Ghose and Stephan Prevot power their Ford Escort MK1 through stage 10 in Borana on the final day of the Top Fry Classic Safari Rally on August 3, 2019.

What you need to know:

  • In 2003, veteran rally driver Mike Kirkland re-started a ‘classic’ version of the East African Safari Rally, naming it the ‘East African Classic Safari Rally’. This was a welcome return to all those old enthusiastic drivers who still had their cars who would now be able to drive them competitively again.
  • Over the years, this bi-annual event has changed ownership a few times which has had its impact.
  • The new ownership deal was done in Dubai whereby Minty Motorsports of UK, owned by the Ghose family of UK, acquired 100 percent shares of EASCR.

The East African Safari Classic Rally (EASCR), which was to be run in November this year, has been postponed due to Covid-19.

