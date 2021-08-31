EA Safari Classic Rally postponed

The East African Safari Classic Rally (EASCR), which was to be run in November this year, has been postponed due to Covid-19.

A statement signed by Joey Ghose, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Classic Rally, points at the United Kingdom’s 'Red List' warning that would have affected most of the foreign drivers who were set to take part in the world’s best known Marathon Raid Rally.

“As you are aware, Kenya regretfully still remains on the UK “Red List” of countries which is making travel to Kenya complicated due to quarantine requirements. As this uncertainty continues and it remains unclear when Kenya will be lifted from the UK “Red List” , the Board of Directors of the EASCR has had to take the difficult decision to postpone the forthcoming EASCR which was to be held between 1st to 9th November, 2021,’’ stated Ghose.

Ghose added, “The new proposed date will be communicated within a short period of time. We anticipate it will be in the first couple of months of 2022. However, any new date will be agreed after consultation and discussion with all competitors and relevant governing bodies. The Board of Directors are committed to hold the event as soon as possible in an environment which is safe, and which does not cause unnecessary complications especially for our overseas competitors."

This year’s event would have been the first to be organised by the new owners of the 10-day marathon raid rally after Minti Motorsports UK acquired it from the previous owners.

Ghose, the Managing Director of Minti Motorsports UK, heads his family as part of the new owners of the Classic Rally.

Ghose, a former Kenyan rally driver, is now based in Dubai and was expected to take part in the 2021 East African Safari Classic Rally.The Marathon Raid Rally was to cover over 10 days across the Kenyan territory.

First run in 2003, the legendary East Africa Safari Classic Rally is a nine-day rally covering up to 5,000km across the region.

Safari Classic rekindles the spirit of the original Safari Rally, which put East Africa on the motorsport map, and earned an unassailable reputation as the world's toughest rally.

Ken Block, the world famous stunt driver, was expected to be among the 72 crews who had already submitted their entries for Kenya's premier raid rally.

In 2003, veteran rally driver Mike Kirkland re-started a ‘classic’ version of the East African Safari Rally, naming it the ‘East African Classic Safari Rally’. This was a welcome return to all those old enthusiastic drivers who still had their cars who would now be able to drive them competitively again.

Over the years, this bi-annual event has changed ownership a few times which has had its impact.