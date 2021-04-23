Duncan’s Nissan 240RS rekindles memories of no holds barred days

Ian Duncan's Nissan 240 RS on April 23, 2021, ahead of the ceremonial start of the ARC Equator Rally.


Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • Kenyan ace to race the fondly remembered car today and tomorrow in the Classic category
  • This mean machine was last driven to the limits at the 1985 WRC Safari Rally by Mike Kirkland, who finished third after a long 5,000km race

On May 2, 1986, Finnish superstar Henri Toivonen and his American navigator Sergio Cresto died a horrific death inside a 600Bhp Lancia Delta S4 Group “B” rally at the World Rally Championship Tour de Corse in France.

