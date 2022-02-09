Drivers ready for battle in EA Safari Classic Rally

Kenyan Rally drivers Baldev Chager and Ravi Soni in their Porsche 911 leave the Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort in Mombasa during the during East African Safari Classic Rally ceremonial roll off on November 27, 2019.

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • Lynda Hughes is the only female driver among the 46 competitors.
  • As is the tradition with organising the Classic Safari, the route remains secret and the competitors will not know what is under the pattern until just before the start of the marathon event, which will finish after eight days at the Ocean Sports in Watamu, about 100 kilometres north of Mombasa.

The battle for supremacy in the East African Safari Classic Rally starts Thursday morning with the flagging off the 10th edition of the World famous marathon raid rally.

