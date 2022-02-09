Drivers ready for battle in EA Safari Classic Rally

The battle for supremacy in the East African Safari Classic Rally starts Thursday morning with the flagging off the 10th edition of the World famous marathon raid rally.

The local drivers have won the competition five times since it was first run in 2003.

The foreign legion, led by Bjorn Waldegaard, have won the event four times.

Kris Rosenbergrger and Niki Bleicher, who are seeded at number one in a Porsche 911, are the only surviving past foreign winners of the rally in this year’s edition.

Kenya is represented by two of the past winners, namely Ian Duncan (winner in 2009 and 2013) and Carl Tundo (winner in 2017).

Tundo is looking forward to the rally in his Triumph TR7 after having put in extra hours to make the car ready and strong.

“The rally is no doubt long and tough with really hard stages which we have been told by the organisers. The car went through scrutineering without hassles. It is time to now concentrate on the road,” said Tundo.

Lynda Hughes is the only female driver among the 46 competitors.