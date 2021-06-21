Driven by adrenalin, Ayuko has something in the pipeline

Navigator Linet Ayuko who is sponsored in the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally by gaming firm Betika.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Francis Mureithi

What you need to know:

  • Ayuko has been a navigator for Malik for the last two years and exuded confidence she will read the pace notes as accurately as possible.
  • “Naivasha terrain is tricky and as a navigator, you must be spot on pace notes. If it rains the driving dramatically changes and if it remains dry again it is another tough battle because of the dust. As a team, we must be keen on the changing patterns and switch our game plan as the terrain changes.”

Navigator Linet Ayuko says participating in the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally has heightened her anxiety in the sport.

