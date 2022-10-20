Drifting master Daham offers some sound tips to rally drivers

Drifting master Ahmad Daham has stressed on the need for rally drivers to have drifting skills in-order to increase their chances of winning.

At the same time, the Guinness World Record holder in drifting has described Kenyans as “very welcoming”, saying he has until now enjoyed his stay in the country.

The 35-year-old Jordanian arrived in Kenya last Sunday to promote motorsport courtesy of Austrian energy drink manufacturer Red Bull Gmbh through its Red Bull brand.

Daham will end his one-week visit to Kenya tomorrow after holding a drifters clinic at Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi and showcasing his drifting skills in his treasured Lexus RC-F car, christened “Katana”, at the same place.

On Friday, Daham will address students at the University of Nairobi’s Taifa Hall on drifting and career choices from 12pm.

Drifting is a globally recognised motorsport discipline in which the driver intentionally oversteers a car to break traction of the rear or all four tyre around a corner.

The multiple drifting champion said that rally drivers with drifting skills would have no problem handling situations where the car went sideways on the road.

“In my opinion, rally drivers have a small disadvantage, when the car goes too much sideways. They don’t know what to do. Drifting gives you the skills on how to handle the situation,” said Daham.

