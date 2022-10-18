Drifting champion Ahmad dreams big for the sport in Kenya

Drifting champion Ahmad Daham has tipped Kenya to become a powerhouse in the sport owing to the interest among young people and the efforts being made to develop it.

Daham, 35, who is the Guinness World Record holder in drifting, is on a one-week visit to Kenya courtesy of Austrian energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull Gmbh through its Red Bull brand.

He will be promoting motorsports by meeting the local players, drift car builders and upcoming drift drivers.

He will end his tour on Saturday with a drifters' clinic at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre in Nairobi, where he will use “Katana” to thrill motorsports enthusiasts with his drifting skills.

The Lexus RC-F car christened “Katana”, which he will use to showcase his incredible skills in the motorsport in the country cost him an arm and a leg.

“Katana” means the sword of the Samurai among the Japanese.

Drifting is a globally recognised motorsport discipline in which the driver intentionally oversteers a car to break traction of the rear or all four tyres around a corner.

Appearing in Monday night's NTV live sports show SportOn in a recorded interview, Daham said “Katana”, the drift car which he currently treasures the most, cost him around 300,000 dollars to build (Sh36 million).

For safety measures alone in the car, the Jordanian national said he spent around Sh2 million.

“You are sure you want to know?” posed Daham to the show's hosts Bernard Ndong and James Wokabi in regards to their question about the cost of the car before he revealed the exorbitant price.

He said the decision to invest heavily in safety measures in the car is because it is critical in motorsports and that he has suffered a number of crashes during competition.

“You spend money on safety for the driver because if something happens, you can always get another car,” said the multiple drift champion. Fire pressure system which covers the car with foam at the press of a bottom incase of fire are some of the outstanding safety features the car boasts of.

Daham is a unique drift driver in that unlike the rest, he builds his own cars for the competition.

It is his tradition to personify them with unique names.

He said the cheapest drift car among the six that he owns costs at least 50,000 dollars. He said “Katana” took him and his team four months to build, describing it as his “dream” car.

While it is made for drifting competitions, Daham treasures it so much that he only uses it for activities such as the one that has brought him in the country.

“Katana is my dream car actually. It is a car that I put my 20 years of experience in drifting and building cars. So it is like the Mona Lisa of drifting cars and was built during the Covid-19 pandemic, so we had all the time. It is of very high quality, very detailed and hopefully everyone will see it soon,” said the drifting Guinness World Record holder.

Thanks to his elder brother, he settled on drifting as his favourite sport at 14 but after unsuccessful attempts in other sports ncluding rallying.