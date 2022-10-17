Drifting champion Ahmad Dagam begins Kenyan tour

Drifting champion Ahmad Daham says he is impressed with the huge following the sport has attracted in the country and tipped local drifters to make global headlines “soon”.

The 35-year-old Jordan nationality, who is also the drifting Guinness World Record Holder, is in the country to promote motorsports courtesy of Red Bull.

“Not in the near future but very soon!” affirmed Daham in response to a question on how soon he sees Kenya producing a drift star.

During his visit in the country, Daham will meet the motorsports community, drift car builders and upcoming drift drivers.

Drifting champion Ahmad Daham poses for a photo next to his Lexus outside the Tribe Hotel in Nairobi on October 17, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Medis Group

He will end his stay in Kenya with a show of his incredible drifting skills on Saturday at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre.

“I love to spread drifting around the world and my coming here has created a lot of buzz…There is a lot of drifting on the street here and what we want to do is to take to a safe environment which is the track.

Hopefully we will do some mentorships for the upcoming drifters, so I am very optimistic about everyone here,” said Daham, who has been nicknamed Drift King owing to his prowess in the sports.

He stands out from the rest of the drifters in that he build his own drifting car, a process that takes him and his team at least six months.