Drift driving star Daham to share tips at UoN

Drifting champion Ahmad Daham will on Friday address students at the University of Nairobi (UoN) on the sport and career matters.

The drifting Guinness World Record holder has been in the country since Sunday courtesy of Austrian energy drinks manufacturer, Red Bull GmbH, through its Red Bull brand.

The 35-year-old Jordanian national is promoting motorsport by meeting local players, drift car builders and upcoming drift drivers.

Drifting is a globally recognised motorsport discipline in which the driver intentionally over-steers a car to break traction of the rear or all four tyres around a corner.

The sport continues to gain huge interest in Kenya especially among the young people.

In his meeting with drifting enthusiasts at the UoN, Daham is expected to share tips on how to become a top drift driver and the safety measures required.

He stressed the need for those harbouring dreams of becoming professional drift drivers to start their careers with drift simulators.

“I had been drifting for such a long time, got a lot of experience but during Covid-19, I had a drift simulator and my driving improved a lot. To me, with the advancement in the sport, it is the best tool to start with,” Daham told journalists on Monday in Nairobi.

He has since met drift car builders and tuners at Kenyan top rally driver, Karan Patel’s, garage along Mombasa Road and Boosted Auto Garage in Lang’ata.

“He is a very nice guy. We are both into motorsports and love driving cars. It was a great experience learning about a different car and set-up from what we would normally have in rallying,” said Patel after meeting Daham.

At Boosted Auto Garage, Daham was pleased with the work done by builders and tuners. He advised them to push themselves continually so as to learn more.

“I like to promote drifting and to teach people about building cars and how to avoid mistakes. Hopefully, we are going to have a wonderful show on Saturday,” he said.

“Tuning is a tricky thing unlike drifting. There is no one tip on how to become better. Any small mistake could ruin a car, the pistons or the bearings. The more cars you tune the better you become.”

Daham is a unique drift driver because, unlike the rest, he builds his own cars for competition.

He will end his tour of Kenya with a drifters’ clinic at Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi on Saturday where he will also thrill participants in his treasured Lexus RC-F car christened “Katana”.

“Katana” means the sword of the Samurai in Japanese language.