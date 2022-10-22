Drift driving king Daham wows fans as his tour ends

Drift driving champion Ahmad Daham lived up to his billing when he thrilled fans with a spectacular show during a clinic he held at Kenyatta International Convention Centre on Saturday.

Thousands of fans who thronged KICC watched with admiration as the Guinness World Record holder went through the paces with mastery as a cloud of smoke engulfed the venue.

Huge crackling and buzzing sound, sparks of fire and the smell of burning tyres filled the air when he took to the modified track in his prestigious Lexus RC-F car christened “Katana”.

The clinic crowned Daham’s one-week visit to Kenya which was sponsored by Austrian energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull Gmbh through its Red Bull brand. The 35-year-old drift master arrived last Sunday to promote motorsport, and in particular drifting.

The Jordanian national met drift car builders, upcoming drift drivers and the University of Nairobi students. True to his word on Friday, the multiple drift champion yesterday ended his visit to Kenya with “a lot of smoke, noise and people!”

He drifted with 20 local motorsport drivers in their own cars on the modified track .

“Amazing. I am shocked how good the drivers are,” he said.

So loud was the crackling noise produced by “Katana” that people attending other events at KICC moved near the “track” to satisfy their curiosity.

“Katana” means the sword of the Samurai among the Japanese. Daham said that it cost him 300,000 million dollars (about Sh36 million) to build the car and 20,000 dollars (about Sh2.4 million) was used on safety measures.

In an earlier press conference, Daham said that he was shocked by the huge following of motorsports in the country, and tipped Kenya to be a powerhouse in drifting.

“I was surprised to learn that motorsports has a huge following in Kenya, especially drifting. After it was announced that I will be coming to Kenya, I received a lot of messages on social media from people telling me how anxious they are about my visit,” he said.

Jenipher Malik and Jai Patel who got a glorious opportunity to drift with Daham in the same car said that they were enlightened.

“It was my first time drifting and I have learnt a lot from him (Daham),” said Malik who hopes to take up the sport after getting a suitable car.

Patel said: “I have been doing motorsports, but I’ve never tried to veer the car sideways so it was a good experience. He showed me a few techniques.”







