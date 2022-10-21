Drifitng king Daham to entertain Kenyans at KICC

A lot of smoke and noise! That is how drifting master Ahmad Daham on Friday described how his drift clinic will go down on Saturday at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi.

In the session expected to run from 9am to 4pm, the Guinness World Record holder in drifting will be sharing tips with local upcoming drift drivers.

It will end with the 35-year-old Jordanian showcasing his incredible skills in the sport in his treasured Lexus RC-F car christened “Katana”.

Daham has been in the country since Sunday promoting motorsports courtesy of Austrian energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull Gmbh through its Red Bull brand.

On Saturday will be his last day of the one-week tour. He has tipped Kenya to become a powerhouse in the sport owing to the growing interest from young people.

“A lot of smoke, noise and of course people. Hope we put up a good show and a nice clinic to teach upcoming drifters in Kenya and make them professional drifters,” said the multiple drift champion.

After his address yesterday to University of Nairobi (UoN) students on matters concerning career at Taifa Hall, Daham brought to a standstill activities at the institution with the huge crackling and buzzing of his car.