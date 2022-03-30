Doughnuts’, banter as young drivers electrify rally fans

Nation Media Group (NMG) Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gitagama had a few things to inquire from WRC Safari Rally Chief Executive Officer Phineas Kimathi Wednesday.

Both were happy that they had penned a historic Sh40 million deal that will see NMG, through its television platform NTV, broadcast all of the remaining 2022 World Rally Championship series events, highlighted by the WRC Safari Rally in June.

“It’s exciting to see that we are on Kimathi Street and my friend Phineas Kimathi is here, so he must be quite at home and will tell us more about his relationship with this street…” joked as he launched his welcome address to a hearty laugh that helped warm up guests on a chilly Wednesday morning.

There was more banter between the NMG CEO Gitagama and another guest, Japan’s Deputy Ambassador Yasuhisa Kitagawa.

“I wonder why I’m here, but now I realise after meeting the (NMG) CEO, because our surnames are almost the same – (He is) Gitagama, and my surname is Kitagawa – so our ancestors maybe had a very good relationship in the past,” the Japanese envoy joked.

Won women’s only rally

But what will remain etched in the memories of many of the rally fans, guests and NMG staff who thronged Kimathi Street yesterday were the driving skills of three young drivers invited for the ceremony – McRae Kimathi, Jeremy Wahome and Maxine Wahome. Just last weekend, Maxine won the first ever women’s only rally held at Kasarani.

Kimathi Street was partially closed for the NMG and WRC media partnership morning launch, allowing room for the young drivers to showcase their driving skills within a tight space.

And they didn’t disappoint, with McRae (named after Great Britain’s late world rally champion Colin McRae) and Jeremy drawing loud cheers with a series of “doughnuts” (spins on the spot at high speed) in McRae’s M-Sport Ford Poland-tuned Ford Fiesta ST Rally3 car.

Maxine was a little more conservative in her Subaru Impreza which doesn’t pack as much punch as the Ford Fiesta, but nonetheless had the crowd excited with her skills.

“Ni huyu msichana mdogo amekua akipeleka hio gari? (It is this lady who has been driving that car?” posed an onlooker, who cheered with delight as Maxine emerged from the cockpit after the demonstration. Indeed, the three drivers saved the best for last for the dignitaries after the launch.

Jeremy's “doughnuts”, with NTV presenter Brian Muchiri as his co-driver, was perhaps the icing on the cake.