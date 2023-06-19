Doctor Jutley in charge of the medical team in Naivasha

Prof Dr Raj Jutley will again lead the medical team in the WRC Safari Rally as the event’s chief medical officer.

To organizers of the WRC Safari Rally, safety of all those involved in rallying is one of the most important things in the global event.

“The overall control of the organisation and administration of medical and rescue services in the circuit is, with the agreement of the organising committee, entirely and exclusively the responsibility of a chief medical officer. In the event of an intervention on the track, I organise and direct the medical aspects of the rescue operation,” Dr Jutley told Nation Sport.

Related Tanak wary of tough terrain in Naivasha Motorsport

“These have changed in 2023 as I now have a new person under my responsibility - the Chief Rescue Officer who now reports to the chief medical officer, to quote the FIA.”

By other profession, Jutley is a cardiac surgeon, but he is also co-founder of Precision Fuel and Hydration which provides elite athletes, including WRC drivers and teams such as Toyota Gazoo, with customised solutions.

A competitor, Jutley has served in three editions Safari Rallies in 1997, 1998 and 2001 in a Peugeot 205 1.9GTI. He has been chief medical officer in the WRC Safari since 2019.

Jutley also works closely with Norris Ongalo, the chief safety manager in the Safari Rally.