CS Amina, Kimathi back from Monaco with Safari Rally goodies

Amina Mohamed

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed (second left) and WRC Safari Rally Chief Executive Officer Phineas Kimathi (left) are received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on January 26, 2022 upon arrival from Monaco where, on behalf of the government, she signed a contract extension with the WRC Promoter GmbH to have the Safari Rally on the WRC circuit until 2026.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  KIPLAGAT SILA

What you need to know:

  • Germany-based WRC Promoter GmbH is the marketing arm of the World Rally Championship.
  • “I’m delighted to have come back with this deal and I’m sure Kenya as a country and a rally-loving nation will have its drivers exposed, and the WRC Safari Rally will market the country,” the CS said.
  • “I’d like to thank His Excellency the President for fully supporting the rally’s engagements.
  • “I’d also like to encourage women in rallying to stay focused and keep trying hard… just like we saw at the Monte Carlo Rally where a woman navigated the rally’s winner.”

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed says the recent extension of the Safari Rally’s stay in the World Rally Championships (WRC) will help expose Kenyan drivers besides marketing the country.

