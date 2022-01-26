CS Amina, Kimathi back from Monaco with Safari Rally goodies

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed says the recent extension of the Safari Rally’s stay in the World Rally Championships (WRC) will help expose Kenyan drivers besides marketing the country.

The CS also encouraged women to get fully involved in motorsport as both competitors and administrators, saying they ought to be encouraged by the fact that a woman navigated the winner of last weekend’s Monte Carlo Rally in Monaco, the opening round of the 2022 WRC season.

Frenchwoman Isabelle Galmiche was race winner Sebastien Loeb’s navigator, chalking up the first WRC round win by a woman navigator since Fabrizia Pons navigated Italian Pierro Liatti to victory in the 1997 Monte Carlo Rally.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed (right) and WRC Safari Rally Chief Executive Officer Phineas Kimathi are received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on January 26, 2022 upon arrival from Monaco where, on behalf of the government, she signed a contract extension with the WRC Promoter GmbH to have the Safari Rally on the WRC circuit until 2026. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

The CS spoke on Wednesday morning at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport upon arrival from Monaco where, on behalf of the government, she signed a contract extension with the WRC Promoter GmbH to have the Safari Rally on the WRC circuit until 2026.

She was accompanied by WRC Safari Rally Chief Executive Officer Phineas Kimathi and the rally’s Head of Marketing Biko Gwendo.

WRC Promoter GmbH Managing Director Jona Siebel signed the contract extension on behalf of the WRC.

Germany-based WRC Promoter GmbH is the marketing arm of the World Rally Championship.

“I’m delighted to have come back with this deal and I’m sure Kenya as a country and a rally-loving nation will have its drivers exposed, and the WRC Safari Rally will market the country,” the CS said.

“I’d like to thank His Excellency the President for fully supporting the rally’s engagements.

“I’d also like to encourage women in rallying to stay focused and keep trying hard… just like we saw at the Monte Carlo Rally where a woman navigated the rally’s winner.”