CS Amina: Kenya’s all set for WRC Safari Rally

Senior Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage officials, led by Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, have given thumps up to the organisers of this Equator Rally — a precursor to the World Rally Championship Safari Rally slated for June 24 to 27 — as over 30 cars rolled off the Naivasha ramp Friday at the start of this weekend’s Africa Rally Championship round.

In a question and answer session at the magnificent Media Centre situated at the Kenya Wildlife Service Training Institute (KWSTI), in Naivasha yesterday, CS Amina expressed optimism that the two rallying competitions will be a huge success.

She acknowledged the significance of hosting the WRC Safari Rally in June after a 19-year hiatus, saying that no other African country had made attempts to host the global event even after Kenya exited the global scene in 2002.

“It has been a long journey for all of us with the government making a commitment of bringing the event back into the country… we have achieved that,” said Amina while addressing a pre-competition press conference.

She termed the rallying moments a heritage for the country, coaxing the organisers to pay attention to detail and ensure that the June event will be a success.

Effects of Covid-19

The CS spoke about the importance of having a world class event with “all eyes watching Kenya during the rallying competition.”

“After the weekend’s Equator Rally, we shall all sit down and take stock of what we have been able to achieve and establish whether the work done so far is adequate or more efforts are needed,” said Amina.

The Sports CS was overly excited with the high number of “young, energetic Kenyans” taking part in the ARC Equator Rally as she talked about the importance of making the event sustainable.

She was, however, alive to the fact that the effect of Covid-19 had affected the number of foreign visitors expected to grace the event.

“Bringing the rally back to Kenya is itself a legacy,” concluded the CS.

The WRC Safari Rally chief executive officer Phineas Kimathi said he was impressed that out of 33 drivers, 20 are locals, eight Ugandans, two Rwandans one Zimbabwean, one Zambia and one from the United Kingdom.

The drivers are expected to cover 200 kilometres of gruelling, competitive sections, navigating through dust-filled and tricky routes as they fight for ultimate glory.

Kimathi narrated the struggle involved in bringing the popular Safari Rally back into the World Rally Championship, an ambition that was initially met with a lot of skepticism.

Others who spoke included Chief Administrative Secretaries Zachary Kinuthia and Simon Kachapin with both equally content with the strides made by the organisers in hosting the two events.

“With the event being beamed live even on social media, rally lovers should sit in the comfort of their living rooms and watch the thrill-a-minute event,” said Kinuthia.

Also present were Permanent Secretaries Joe Okundo and Josephta Mukobe, with the former getting nostalgic about the famous Safari Rally that had the likes of renown Vic Preston Junior among others.