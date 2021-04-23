CS Amina: Kenya’s all set for WRC Safari Rally

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed flags off Kenya’s Baldev Chager navigated by Ravi Soni during the start of the ARC Equator Rally at Kenya Wildlife Training Institute in Naivasha on April 23, 2021. The rally proper starts on April 24.


Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Mwangi

What you need to know:

  • Kenya’s organisational ability tested by African Championship
  • Equator Rally is a precursor to the June 24 to 27 World Rally Championship Safari Rally

Senior Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage officials, led by Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, have given thumps up to the organisers of this Equator Rally — a precursor to the World Rally Championship Safari Rally slated for June 24 to 27 — as over 30 cars rolled off the Naivasha ramp Friday at the start of this weekend’s Africa Rally Championship round.

