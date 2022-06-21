CS Amina: Come and support global, local stars in Safari Rally

Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed is impressed by the high calibre of competition in the 2022 World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally.

Speaking Tuesday at the event’s media centre located at the Kenya Wildlife Service Training College in Naivasha, Amina appealed to local fans to turn out in large numbers to support local and foreign drivers at the event.

She was particularly impressed by the fact that eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier and record nine-time winner Sebastien Loeb from France are in Kenya for the sixth leg of the world series.

“This year will be like no other. You have heard that the two Sebastiens are here, but you have also heard of a 21-year-old driver (Toyota Gazoo Racing ’s Kalle Rovanpera) who is skilled. We also have got our own young drivers, please support them,” she said.

Ogier will compete for the Toyota Gazoo Racing Team in the World Rally Championship Safari Rally and will be co-driven by Julien Ingrassia.

Loeb will compete for M-Sport Ford World Rally Team and will be co-driven by Isabelle Galmiche.

The two lead a strong list of drivers who will participate in the internationally-acclaimed event in the Kenyan soil.

Amina gave a thumbs-up to the rally organisers for the splendid work they have done ahead of the global event as she took time to welcome the foreign guests to Kenya.

She said the Safari Rally has become a key part of Kenya’s heritage, pointing out that the country has become attached to motorsport.

While acknowledging the significance of the event, Amina reminded Kenyans that hundreds of rally lovers were trooping down to Naivasha to catch a glimpse of the skilled drivers in action.

“It is indicative of just how much the country has been waiting for this event. Kenyans want it to be successful, and to enjoy it. We want as many people as possible to come. We have set up so many facilities for the spectators, and some of the sponsors have put up facilities at the viewing spaces,” she disclosed.

Amina assured participants that elaborate arrangements have been put in place to avoid traffic congestion that was experienced last year.

She said movement of fans will be restricted at this year’s event to avoid a repeat.

Amina took time to visit the event’s media centre. She appealed to as some excited scribes took selfies, decried some hiccups last year, where some local drivers were filmed inconveniencing some of the rally drivers on the road.

“We actually don’t want to see that again this year. We encourage fans to come early; we know the dates,” she said.

She reminded Kenyans of the dangers of Covid-19, urging them to respect the spelt out protocols.

The CS rooted for best behaviour among the rally enthusiasts with the global event being the focal point of the local and international media.

She said the competition had a ripple effect, especially on the tourism sector with the country being marketed internationally.

Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo said they had “learnt some lessons” during the previous event as he affirmed that the organisers had done a lot of improvements.

“We just want to welcome everyone to this iconic event. The fact that it is the only event happening in Africa says a lot about how the rest of the world rate Kenya,” he said.

He was hopeful that the event will remain in Kenya despite the expected change of regime.

The WRC Safari rally chief executive officer Phineas Kimathi said the Naivasha based service facility had been prepared to the required standard.

He took time to welcome the “world” to the country. He said Kenya was the only country in Africa to host the event and among the only three countries outside Europe in the year 2022 to play homage to the WRC competition.

“Indeed it is a moment that makes me feel proudly Kenyan,” said the renowned former rally driver.

The Park manager Joe Muchiri said the facility was 95 per cent complete ahead of the event.