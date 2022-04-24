Croatia Notebook - Day 3

Cannabis legal in Croatia for medicinal use…

******

The consumption of cannabis and cannabis-based drugs is allowed in Croatia for medicinal purposes. This follows legislation in 2015 that allowed use of the drug to attack illnesses like cancer multiple sclerosis of AIDS, overturning previous laws that saw cannabis smokers land three-year prison sentences. Innovation has seen business people come up with cannabis dispensers stationed strategically on street corners. Consumers simply slot in coins to get their supplies from the machines. However, unlicensed hawking of the drug can still land one in trouble with authorities. Certainly music to the ears for one George Wajackoyah who seeks to legalise marijuana if voted into State House in August on his Roots Party ticket!

Safari Rally enjoys massive following here

******

The Fan Zones at the WRC Croatia Rally have certainly been the place to be for all the life and fun. On Friday, we ventured into one of these designated areas for spectators up the hills at the 9.11-kilometre Pecurkovo Brdo-Mreznicki section and were greeted by barbecue-consuming VIPs who were generous with their single malt drinks, beer and grilled Turkey. One noticed our Kenyan flags and ran up to us. “Safari Rally! Shekhar Mehta! Very nice!,” is all he could afford given his limited knowledge of English. He gleefully grabbed one of our miniature Kenya flags and ran off, beer in hand, back to his group of fans, boasting he had met people from the land of the Safari Rally, and the legend, five-time Safari winner Shekhar Mehta!

A Croat rally fan proudly displays Croatia and Kenya flags at a WRC Croatia Rally Fan Zone. Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

‘Lipa na Kuna!’…. That’s the currency here…

******

Croatia may be a member of the European Union, but they don’t use the Euro as currency. Instead, the Croatian currency is the “Kuna” which has been in use since 1994. One “Kuna” is sub-divided into 100 “Lipa” with one US dollar equal to seven “Kuna”.

Croatian Kuna currency notes in denominations of 200, 100 and 20. Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group