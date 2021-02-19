Countdown to Safari Rally starts in Nakuru

The 2021 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship revs off Saturday morning, marking the start of the countdown to the June 26 - 27 World Rally Championship Safari Rally.

The KCB Nakuru Rally will be the first event in the 2021 Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) calendar, and it will be run on stages located in sections where the WRC Safari Rally will be run.

Phineas Kimathi, the CEO of the WRC Safari Rally, is happy with the preparations for KCB Nakuru Rally, coming at a time the Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the global sports calendar.

“Nakuru Rally will make use of sections of Safari Rally stages, which gives us lots of hope and encouragement with our World Rally Championship event in June. Nakuru Rally and the Safari Rally will be held in the same county, which says a lot about our preparations. We wish all the contestants good luck,’’ Kimathi said.

The Covid-19 pandemic has given organisers of major events in the country sleepless nights and a successful Nakuru Rally will be testament to the ability of the organisers to stage rallying events.

The Rift Valley Motor and Sports Club event will start at 8am from Sosyambu where the main rally headquarters will be based. The first car is expected to report at the finish from 1.30pm.

The KCB Nyahururu Rally was the last event organised last year before Coronavirus pandemic halted all local sports activities. Baldev Chager who won the event is happy to return to action after a long spell.

“It still seems a little odd that we will finally have an event to compete in. The cars have been ready since April last year and it’s just a matter of getting behind the wheels,” Chagger, a multiple KNRC champion and former Safari Rally winner, said. The rally will have seven stages in a programme centered around Soysambu and Elementaita.

Three stages will be repeated. They are Sosyambu (27.83km), Elementaita (18.79km) and Sleeping Warrior (19.80km). The Power Stage will stretch over 27.83km. The total distance will be 198.11km out of which 160.67km will be competitive.

Karan Patel will be seeded first, followed by Eric Bengi, Tejveer Rai, Ian Duncan, Carl Tundo, Onkar Rai and Baldev Chager.

KNRC Calendar

1. Nakuru Rally (Feb. 19 -20)

2. Kenya Motor Sports Club Nairobi (March 27 - 28)

3. Equator Rally (April 24 - 25)

4. Eldoret Rally (June 5 - 6)

5. Safari Rally (June 26 - 27)

6. Mombasa Rally (Aug. 7 - 8)

7. Nanyuki Rally (Sept. 4 -5)

8. RSC Nairobi (Oct. 16 -17)