Countdown to Safari Rally starts in Nakuru

Baldev Chagger

Baldev Chagger’s Mitusbish Lancer Evo 10 during a previous round of the Kenya National Rally Championship.

Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • Drivers happy to get back to action in first event in the 2021 Kenya National Rally Championship Series
  • KCB Nakuru Rally revs off at 8am in Soysambu and will be run on stages located in some sections where the WRC Safari Rally will be run

The 2021 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship revs off Saturday morning, marking the start of the countdown to the June 26 - 27 World Rally Championship Safari Rally.

