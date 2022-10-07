Coast Motocross action roars back to life at Vipingo

The National Motocross Championships Coast series begins on Sunday at the Vipingo Ridge, Kilifi.

The Coast series is making a return to the Motorcycle Sports Federation (MSFK) of Kenya national championship after a 15-year hiatus.

Action will be on a newly opened two-kilometre dirt track at the Vipingo Ridge.

The Coast series has attracted a host of foreign and local riders.

Among the big names in the 70-rider start list are Dylan Hatanga and Jayden Weru, who are the top contenders in the 50 cc class, as well as Kigen Mutuma and Louis Ogonyi who are top riders in the 65cc class.

MSFK had earlier approved the MX course in Kilifi County to host the series.

This will indeed be a thrilling new addition to Kenya's off-road racing circuit as the course boasts several twists and bends as well as amazing ascents for leaps.