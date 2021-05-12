Rally officials drive through the tricky Chui Lodge section of Safari Rally
Chui Lodge: Baptism by fire for Safari Rally machines

By  Peter Njenga

  • On Wednesday, Mwithiga recollected his lost passion in life, the now rekindled Safari Rally Kenya
  • It is a killer section, and according to Mwithiga, a graveyard of front bumpers of top cars, which I’m told by Kenya’s Surinder Thatthi, Vice President for Africa at the International Automobile Federation, cost up to Sh900,000, per bumper!
  • There is this 45 degrees killer drift which deputy clerk of course Nazir Yakub continues referring to as “the best of the best."


John “Warm up” Mwithiga is in the pool of Kenya national athletics coaches.

