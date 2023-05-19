Chana eyes top spot in depleted Nakuru Rally

Rally action gets into top gear as drivers prepare for the start of the Nakuru Rally on Saturday morning from 8.30am.

The third round of the 2023 Kenya National Rally Championship is organised by the Rift Valley Motor Sports Club under the leadership of Harry Sagoo.

The first of the action will be the Drivers’ Briefing scheduled to take place at the Elementaita Service Park at 8.30am.

Jasmeet Chana’s aim is to finish in the highest position in the rally having emerged overall second position several times.

“My goal is to achieve the highest position in the competition. Unfortunately, we have not yet got a sponsor and like always running under the banner of Identity’s limited. Our last rally was the Equator Rally in Voi,” Chana told Nation Sport.

He added: “We have finished in second place several times last year. We hope the Nakuru Rally is a wet rally. I don’t mind the challenge.”

Riyaz Ismail, fresh from navigating Rio Smith in the Pearl Rally of Uganda, is hoping to guide Galib Hajee to a good position in the Nakuru event.

“We decided to enter the rally simply to test the Porsche 911. We last drove in the Mini Classic Rally last year and only completed day one action before retiring,” Ismail told Nation Sport.

He added: “A lot has been done to the car since then, so we hope to have a clean run and also try and have fun. My best KNRC result so far is second overall with Hamza Anwar.”

The third round of the 2023 Kenya National Rally Championship will be based around the Elementaita area where the main Service Park will also be located.

The Start of the competition will be at 9am when the first car will be flagged off to mark the start of the 198kms rally.

Three competitive Stages will be done twice. Total Competitive distance will be 155.76kms. The Liaison distance will be 43.06kms.

The Competitive Stages will be Soy (27.52km), Warrior (25.92kms) and Mbweha (25.92kms).

The Longest Stage will be 26kms long wile the shortest will 24kms.

Start List

1. Hamza Anwar/Adnan Din (Mitsubishi Lancer EvoX),

2. Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana (Mitsubishi Lancer EvoX),

3. Paras Pandya/Falgun Bhojak (Mitsubishi Lancer EvoX),

4. Asad Anwar/Shameer Yusuf (Mitsubishi Lancer EvoX),

5. Kush Patel/Mudasar Chaudry (Subaru Impreza),

6. Nikhil Sachania/Deep Patel (Mitsubishi Lancer EvoX),

7. Amman Shah/Rahit Shah (Subaru Impreza),

8. Shakeel Khan/Assad Mughal (Ford Escort),

9. Ghalib Hajee/Riyaz Ismail (Porsche 911),