Chana brothers headline Mombasa Rally

Twenty-three cars are expected to be flagged off Saturday in the sixth round of the 2021 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship event to be organized by the Mombasa Motor Club.

The Chana brothers, Jasmeet and Ravi are seeded number one in their Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10. First car will be flagged off at 7am in the event known as the KCB Ramisi Rally. First car will be back at the finish by 2pm.

The main rally action will start Friday morning with the official reconnaissance of the route between 6am-5pm. Rally drivers are advised to obey speed limits (80kph) during the session.

Baldev Chager, who is seeded at number five, aims for better performance in the KCB Ramisi Rally, after a disappointing show in the last three rounds of the 2021 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship season.

Chager, who has won the Kenya National Rally Championship titles on four different occasions, said he was looking for a better show in the KCB Ramisi Rally this Saturday. Separately, Chager has also won the Safari Rally on three different occasions.

“It has been an up and down season for us until now. We won the first round of the season then disaster followed in the next two rounds including the Equator Rally and the WRC Safari Rally,’’ said Chager while talking to Nation Sport.

Chager added: “Fortunately, we finished second in the KCB Voi Rally. That was followed by retirement in the KCB Machakos Rally. We are looking forward to the remaining KNRC rounds with high hopes. We are ready and there was not much to do in the car after the last event as we only did a few kilometers in the opening stage. We shall be in the VW Polo R5 once again.’’

Kwale International Sugar Company Limited (KISCOL) Factory in Kwale County will be the center point of the organisation hosting the rally Headquarters, start and finish of the major round of the KNRC series.

The total distance will be 259.50 km of which Competitive distance will tally 157.80 km. The transport section will be 101.70 km.

One competitive through Coconut will be done three times while the Kinondo and PS10 Stages will be done twice.

The Coconut will be 22.80kms, PS10 15.10kms and Kinondo 29.40kms.

Provisional Entry List:

1. Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana (Mitsubishi Evolution 10)

2. Eric Bengi/Peter Mutuma (Mitsubishi Evolution 10)

3. Carl Tundo/Tim Jessop (Mitsubishi Evolution 10)

4. Karan Patel/Tauseef Khan (Ford Fiesta)

5. Baldev Chager/Ravi Soni (VW Polo)

6. Jeremy Wahome/Victor Okundi (Ford Fiesta)

7. Aakif Virani/Azhar Bhatti (Skoda Fabia)

8. Hamza Anwar/Adan Din (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10)

9. McRae Kimathi/Mwangi Kioni (Ford Fiesta)

10. Amar Haq/Zahir Shah (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10)

11. Izhar Mirza/Kavit Dave (Subaru Impreza)

12. Nikhil Sachania/Deep Patel (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10)

13. Paras Pandya/Falqun Bhojak (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10)

14. Piero Canobbio/Euzo Colambaro (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10)

15. Nzioka Waita/Tuta Mionki (Mitsubishi Evolution 10)

16. Hussein Malik/Steven Njenga (Mitsubishi Evolution 10)

17. Kailesh Chouhan/Tariq Malik (Ford Escort RS5)

18. Daren Miranda/Kyle Lucas (Subaru Impreza)

19. Edward Maina/Anthony Gichohi (Subaru Impreza)

20. Maxime Wahome/Linet Ayuko (Subaru Impreza)

21. Kush Patel/Mudasar Chaudry (Subaru Impreza)

22. John Fernandes/Rattos Nique (Subaru Impreza)