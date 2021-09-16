Chana brothers headline Mombasa Rally

Jasmeet Chana

Jasmeet Chana  steers his Mitsubishi Evo10 with his co-driver Ravi chana during the 2021 World Rally Championship Safari Rally. Action shifts to Jamhuri Park on July 11, 2021 for KCB Autocross 4.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • The Channa brothers, Jasmeet and Ravi are seeded number one in their Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10
  • The main rally action will start Friday morning with the official reconnaissance of the route between 6am-5pm
  • Baldev Chagger, who is seeded at number five, aims for better performance in the KCB Ramisi Rally, after a disappointing show in the last three rounds

Twenty-three cars are expected to be flagged off Saturday in the sixth round of the 2021 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship event to be organized by the Mombasa Motor Club.

