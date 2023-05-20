Chana brothers clinch emphatic victory at depleted Nakuru rally

Jasmeet Chana recorded his first ever career rally win at the Nakuru Rally on Saturday.

Jasmeet, who was navigated by his brother Ravi Chana in a Mitsubishi Lancer EvoX, won all the stages to bring down curtains on the Rift Valley Motor Sport Club event.

“We have finally won a rally. It is a very good feeling. I hope some sponsors can see our results and join us for the Safari Rally next month. But we are very happy,” Jasmeet told Nation Sport.

Hamza Anwar and Adnan Din, the current FIA Junior African Rally Champions, finished in second place on the wheels of a Mitsubishi Lancer.

“We are always happy to finish a rally and finishing second overall was good. We made the wrong choice of using different tyres in the morning when it was very wet. We changed to Perilli tyres and they worked well late,” said Hamza.

Hamza’s father, Asad Anwar, who was also in a Mitsubishi Lancer retired from the rally after damaging the oil filter of his car.

“We hit a hole and damaged the oil filter of the car at high speeds. The incident threw us out of the rally,” said Asad.

Mitsubishi models scored the top two positions. These were common models in racing before cars such as the Ford Fiestas and Skoda Fabias took over.

Only eight cars entered the third round of the 2023 Kenya National Rally Championship, making it one of the smallest number of cars to enter a national rally.

Out of the eight cars, only four cars finished the rally, which was also another disappointing show for the Nakuru Rally.

Ghalib Hajee had another disappointing outing after his Porsche 911 was forced out of the rally with mechanical problems.

With Riyaz Ismail as his navigator, the crew was out to test the Porsche 911 after it had also failed to finish the Mini Classic Rally.

Other drivers who suffered similar disappointing outing included Nikhil Sachania and Kush Patel.

The ALS-sponsored Ford Escort of Shakeel Khan and Assad Mughal did well to finish in fourth place and First in the Two Wheel Drive Category.

Karan Patel and his navigator Tauseef Khan, the 2022 Kenya National Rally Drivers champions were missing out of the rally for unknown reasons.

The crew is now preparing for the WRC Safari Rally having just secured a sponsorship deal with KCB.

Provisional results:

1.Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana (Mitsubishi Lancer EvoX) 2hrs:6Mins:12.0secs;

2. Hamza Anwar/Adnan Din (Mitsubishi Lancer EvoX) 2hrs:6mins:32.0secs;

3. Amman Shah/Rahit Shah (Subaru Impreza) 2hrs:34mins:48.9secs;