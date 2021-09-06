Champion Sahib Omar peerless after season's second win in Jamhuri

Sahib Omar

Champion Sahib Omar clears a jump at Jamhuri Park racetrack in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Nation Reporter

Defending 4WD Turbo Class Champion Sahib Omar believes he has rediscovered his winning form after a stellar drive on Sunday at Jamhiri racetrack.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.