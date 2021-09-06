Champion Sahib Omar peerless after season's second win in Jamhuri

Defending 4WD Turbo Class Champion Sahib Omar believes he has rediscovered his winning form after a stellar drive on Sunday at Jamhiri racetrack.

Omar won during the sixth round of the KCB Kenya National Autocross Championship which revved off the second half of the 10- leg season at Jamhuri racetrack.

This was his second win of the season in five out of six races in the 2021 season.

The Nairobi-based driver is happy with the level of competition in his 4WD Turbo Class and the overall Fastest Time of the Day (FTD) he delivered for the umpteenth time!

"Out of 6 events I have done five and won two. It is always a great pleasure to encounter stiff opposition from Eric Bengi and LJ (Lovejyot Singh). They are top drivers and having them on a track increases the excitement and adrenaline of the events through and through," Omar said.

After Sunday's victory, he is still second on the championship log behind Lovejyot as a result of missing out on Eldoret.

He has missed the top position on several occasions due to reliability problems on his championship-winning GC8 Subaru.

"From Mombasa, we had issues with the car, at Jamhuri we had a power steering oil leaking just before going for practice lap, so I went back to service to try and fix the issue and started last in practice. Practice went well and with the onset of the heats, my times were consistent. I'm happy to have managed the meeting's overall FTD in the second heat clocking 1.59 minutes," he said.

Omar overcame a number of scares after practice. His car had a puncture on the front wheel during the third heat but he still managed to do good times.

"Knowing that I already had the win in the bag, I did not push as much on the last heat, Jamhuri track has always been in my favour, always setting good times and FTDs. The last time I was beaten at Jamhuri was in 2018," he said.

Yuvraj Rajput won Bambino Class after beating Karamveer Singh to second place.

Nine-year-old girl driver Kiana Rajput won the Pee Wee Class which is the lowest class in the championship in terms of age.

Rajput beat newcomer Eann Bengi, who is son of rally driver Eric Bengi. Eann ran his first ever race incidentally in Karanveer's old buggy.

Rehan Shah won in the Open Class. Gurraj Singh won the Quad Class in a time of 00:07;22.432 minutes.

Rajveer Thethy, in a Daewoo 2WD machine, emerged the winner in the Two Wheel Drive Non Turbo Car Class, beating rival Sam Karangatha (Subaru) to second place. Rajveer timed 00:06:42.378minutes in his best of three heat classification.