Champagne flows as tough Equator Rally draws to close

Karan Patel took to the podium and made an admission: “The Equator Rally is not for the faint-hearted.”

The Equator Rally winner beat a tough field of 23 to the finish ramp and extolled the “toughness” of Kenya’s Africa Rally Championship round.

“It is what it is,” said Karan, after he popped up the champagne to the delight of fans, friends and relatives.

The husband and wife team of Leroy and Urshlla Gomes power their Ford Fiesta through Kedong stage during the final day action of the ARC Equator Rally on April 3, 2022. Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

The flair, the gusto and the zeal were on display as the winners received silver trophies from the guest of honour, Sport Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed.

In friendly banter, the podium finishers soaked each other with champagne, including Zambia’s power couple Leroy Gomes and his spouse Urshlla who got rave reviews.

From left: Equator rally podium finishers, third-placed Urshlla Gomes and Leroy Gomes, first-placed Tauseef Khan and Karan Patel and third-placed Jasmeet Chana and Ravi Chana celebrate at KWS Institute Naivasha on April 3, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Koplagat | Nation Media Group

CS Mohamed admitted that rallying in Kenya has been a major challenge for the drivers given the tough routes with Urshlla nodding in agreement.

“In Zambia, most of the rallying routes are tarmacked, but in Kenya it is the opposite,” Urshlla said.

The couple finished second overall.

CS Amina, who was accompanied by, among others, Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo, said they will continue making the competition “big and better,” having leant lessons along the way.

After the trophy awarding ceremony - which was protected by security officers, mostly women, fingers on the trigger and drawn from the Administration Police’s elite squad - the event came to an early afternoon halt as the crews went their separate ways to celebrate, or mourn, the weekend’s proceedings.

Indefatigable WRC Safari Rally chief executive officer Phineas Kimathi, also the Equator Rally’s chief executive, admitted that the number of participants had reduced compared to the previous years, attributing it to the coronavirus pandemic that affected the majority of the sponsors.

“We expect an improved number in the subsequent years, but the effect of the disease has been obvious,” said Kimathi.

Equator rally winners Tauseef Khan and Karan Patel celebrate at KWS Institute Naivasha on April 3, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Behind the scenes, a team of fresh faced techno savvy journalists led by Lawrence Ndung’u, Ted Martin and Ali Hashim pulled the strings, ensuring social media remained abuzz.

The ARC Equator Rally Media Centre Operations team of Lawrence Ndung’u (left), Ted Martin (centre) and Ali Hashim at the rally’s Service Park. Photo credit: Pool

They updated the happenings real time through various platforms including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and remained glued to the big screen at the rally’s Service Park, receiving images and relaying results.

Young Jeremy Wahome and co-driver Victor Okundi power their Ford Fiesta Rally3 car through the Kedong stage during the final day action of the ARC Equator Rally on April 3, 2022. Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

Ndung’u, Martin and Hashim were assisted in media operations by Margaret Wanjiru Waithira and Teresia Wairimu.

The three have a penchant for rallying and helped local and foreign journalists get information and any other support they required.

“Doing interviews and coming face-to-face with the crème de crème of African rallying was a heart throbbing moment for me… It is a dream come true. Also working with the best in the media was a learning curve,” said Ndung’u.

His colleague, Martin equally had his moments too, working against tight deadlines and interviewing rally drivers who in the past only watched on television.

Rwanda’s Giancarlo Davite, navigated by Burundi’s Sylvia Vindevogel go through the Kedong stage during the final day action of the ARC Equator Rally on April 3, 2022.. Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

“I love cars and have come close to actualising my dream after meeting my childhood racing heroes. Becoming a Formula 1 driver some day will be a glorious moment,” said Martin, his dream quite a mountain to climb.

Summarising the youngsters’ cloud nine feeling was Hashim who has a passion for scaling the heights in photography.

“I know at the most opportune time; I will click my way to fame. The journey has just commenced,” said Hashim who focused on behind-the-scenes shots.

Media Centre Co-ordinator Eric Matoke was also blissful having had a flawless event, with media personalities following the laid-down procedures to the letter.

“They made my work easier and I was happy, everyone now knows the rules of engagement,” said Matoke, who deputized Media Centre Manager Fondo Nzovu.

The Ford Fiesta of race winner Karan Patel, navigated by Tauseef Khan, cruise through the Kedong stage during the final day action of the ARC Equator Rally on April 3, 2022. Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

For Naivasha residents, the rally has been a blessing in disguise, triggering the sleepy economy into full throttle.