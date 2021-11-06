Chager wins Mini Safari Classic Rally, Duncan second

Baldev Chager navigated by Ravi Soni in his VW Polo R5 during the KCB Ramisi Rally 2021in this photo taken on September 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

  • Chager’s Porsche 911 covered over 650 kilometres of competitive stages in less than six-and-a-half hours.

Baldev Chager clinched victory in the 2021 Mini Safari Classic Rally after leading from start to finish in a three-day race.

