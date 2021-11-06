Chager wins Mini Safari Classic Rally, Duncan second
What you need to know:
Baldev Chager clinched victory in the 2021 Mini Safari Classic Rally after leading from start to finish in a three-day race.
Chager’s Porsche 911 covered over 650 kilometres of competitive stages in less than six-and-a-half hours. Partnered with Ravi Soni, he scored the fastest stage times in all the nine competitive sections which began in Nairobi on Thursday and ended at Amboseli Game Park on Saturday.
Ian Duncan, twice winner of the marathon East African Safari Classic Rally, finished in second place in his Minti Motorsports with Anthony Nielson as his co-driver and Geoff Bell sealed the podium places.
Results
Baldev Chager/Ravi Soni (Porsche 911) 06hrs:29mins. 27.0secs; Ian Duncan/Anthony Nielson (Rover V8) 06:37.06.1; Geoff Bell/Tim Challen (Datsun 240Z) 06:41.17.15; Raaji Bharij/Gavin Lawrence (Ford Escort MK1) 7:04.41.16; Jonathan Somen/Richard Heckle (Ford Escort MK2) 7:17/43; Eric Bengi/Gatimu Mindo (Datsun 180B)7:33.15.0; Glen Edmunds/Jiri Kotek (Skoda 130 LR/B) 7:54.12.3; Aslam Khan/Arshard Khan (Porsche 911) 7:54.29.9; Rajesh Maini/Devan Bhundia (Ford Escort MK1) 8:22.25.7; Joey Ghose/Imran Khan (Datsun Violet GT) 8:44.02.9; Ramesh Vishram/Riyaz Ismail (Ford Escort MK2) 8:55.36.1; Karan Sehmi/Raju Sehmi (Ford Escort MK2) 8:51.45.3; Nish Lakhani/Teeku Patel (Datsun); Maxine Wahome/Safina Hussein (Nissan 160J) 8:38.16.0; Ian Dobson/Max Freeman (Skoda 130 LR/B) 9:14.31.1; Shakeel Khan/Arshard Mughal (Ford Escort MK1) 9:52.40.7; Shabaz Anwar/Azar Anwar (Ford Escort MK2) 9:51.06.9.