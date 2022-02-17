Chager remains on course for maiden EA Safari Classic Rally victory

Barring any bad luck on the final day of the East African Safari Classic Rally, Baldev Chager is assured of his ever first victory in the World-famous Marathon Raid Rally.

Chager has won the Kenya National Rally Championship titles on four different occasions in addition to winning the Safari Rally on three different occasions. He is back, fresh from winning the last Mini Classic Rally in a Porsche 911.

The Porsche 911 driver has so far set ten fastest stage times over some of the toughest rally stages in Kenya.

Luck will also play an important role for the other drivers like Ian Duncan who is in the second overall place at the wheels of the Rover Vitesse with Anthony Nielson. Duncan has won the EASCR in the past.

Duncan is hard pressed by Patrick Sandell, whose Porsche is just over a minute behind Duncan’s Rover with three more stages to go on Friday.

Glen Edmunds, who has had a smooth ride in his Skoda rally car, lost time Thursday after the car slid off at a corner before it got stuck in a sisal plant. The crew lost time though were able to rejoin the rally later.

Despite all the major challenges encountered in one of the toughest marathon rallies in Africa, Aslam Khan is enjoying his latest edition of the East African Safari Classic Rally in his Porsche 911.

"Taking part in the Classic Rally at the wheels of a Classic Car, is one of the most thrilling adventures one can have regardless of the challenges one faces in the competition which is run mainly on the open roads. Driving classic cars is even more fun than competing in the modern rally cars,'' said Khan.

Khan is celebrating his ninth appearance in as many editions of the Marathon Raid Rally.

The veteran navigator-cum-driver is at the wheels of one of the over 20 Porsche rally cars that are participating at the hands of local and foreign drivers.

Aslam is navigated by his younger brother Arshad Khan in the Carrera 911 version of the Porsche.

Aslam and Arshad had a good clean and brought their Porsche home in a credible eighth overall position.

Team ALS Motorsport had a very good run-in last year's Mini Classic which served as a test run for the main Classic.

Carl Tundo, who rejoined the rally after missing a day’s action, is among the survivors with just a day left of the competition.

Tundo’s record includes as ARC title holder for the 2021 series. He has already won the Safari Rally five times, the East African Safari Classic Rally once and clinched the Kenya National Rally Championship titles on five different occasions.

Final day will cover 275 kms of which 148kms will be competitive.

Friday’s three stages will be through Chamaka/Chamaka Mbili (19kms), Bofa/Bao Lala (80kms) and lastly through Arabuko Forest/Sosoni (48kms).



Through its flagship brand, Shell V-Power Unleaded, Vivo Energy Kenya is proud to be the fuel sponsor for this year's edition of the East Africa Classic Rally. The other sponsor is the Victoria Commercial Bank.

Raaji Bharij’s commendable performance came to halt Thursday after his Shell-sponsored Ford Escort stopped in the second stage of the day with mechanical failure.

Provisional top drivers on penultimate day of action:

1.Baldev Chager/Drew Sturrock (Porsche 911)

2.Ian Duncan/Anthony Neilsen (Rover Vitesse)

3.Patrick Sandell/Henrik Bolinder (Porsche 911)

4. Piers Daykin/Piers Arries (Datsun 240Z)

5. Lee Rose/Douglas McNeil (Ford Escort RS 1800)

6. Phillip Kadoorie/Ryan Champion (Porsche 911)

7. Evgeny Kireev /Dale Furness (Porsche 911)

8. Joost Van Cauwenberge /Jacques Castelein (Porsche 911)

9. Kris Rosenberger/Nicola Bleicher (Porsche 911)

10. David Danglard/ Gavin Laurence (Porsche 911)

11. Federico Polese/Roberto Mometti (Porsche 911)

12. Andrew Siddall /Gary McElhinney (Datsun 280Z)

13. Remon Vos /Stefan Prevot (Porsche 911)

14. Jonathan Somen /Richard Hechle (Ford Escort MK 2)

15. Jamie Clarke/Kenny Mcfadden (Porsche 911)

16. Faraaz Khan/Kieth Henrrie (Datsun Violet)

17. Richard Azcel/Allan Harryman (Porsche 911)

18. Steve Parkinson/Russell Parkinson (Ford Escort MK 2)

19. Ramesh Vishram/Riyaz Ismail (Ford Escort MK 2)

20. Ken Block/Alex Gelsomino (Porsche 911)

21. Aslam Khan/Arshard Khan (Porsche 911)