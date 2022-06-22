Catch the Rally action live on NTV

Safari Rally fans will enjoy action from the comfort of their seats via NTV when drivers line up for ceremonial start outside the iconic Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in the heart of Nairobi on Thursday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to grace the flagging off ceremony at the KICC where NTV will pitch camp to bring you the action as the 30 drivers rev off from the ramp.

From KICC, drivers will head to the super special spectator stage at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani where NTV will again be on standby from 2pm as drivers battle for fast times in the 4.84 kilometres section.

Sports CS Amina Mohamed on Tuesday urged fans to turn up in large numbers to cheer their favourite drivers.

The NTV crew will give you a full hour of action at Kasarani.

Drivers had a Shakedown on Wednesday at Loldia in Ndulele Conservancy off the Moi North Lake road where Finnish youngster Kalle Rovanpera posted the fast times.

Along with the most successful rally drivers Frenchmen Sebastien Loeb and Sebastien Ogier – the defending champion – will be some of the star attractions at both the KICC and Kasarani as well as over the next three days of action around Naivasha in Nakuru County.

NTV, who signed a sponsorship deal worth Sh40 million with WRC Safari Rally in March this year, will broadcast live action of competitive section nine (Elementaita 1) on Friday at 9am for one hour.

Proper action gets underway on Friday morning, with FIA Rally Stars McRae Kimathi, Jeremy Wahome, Hamza Anwar and lady driver Maxine Wahome driving Ford Fiestas among those expected to be seeking to carry the Kenyan flag high.

Jeremy, navigated by Victor Okundi, was the fastest Kenyan driver at the Shakedown on Wednesday at position 18 with a time of five hours and six minutes.

NTV will also air live action of SS12 Elementaita 2 on Saturday afternoon and SS 16 Hell’s Gate 1 on Sunday at 9.00am.

The TV station has also dedicated 90 minutes of live action of the last stage (SS 19 Hell’s Gate Wolf Power Stage).

It will be the last leg where at the end of it all the winner will be crowned.

The drivers are battling for honours in this sixth round of the World Rally Championship which will comprise of total distance 1,223.23 kilometres (362.62km competitive distance).

Apart from live action, NTV will also give you incisive analysis and highlights.

NTV Safari Rally Live Stage guide:

Thursday (June 23)

12.30pm – 2.00pm: Ceremonial start & flag-off

2.08pm – 3.08pm: SS1 Super Special Kasarani

Saturday (June 25)

9.00am – 10.00am: SS9 Elmenteita 1

3.00pm – 4.00pm: SS12 Elmenteita 2

Sunday (June 26)

9.00am – 10.00am: SS16 Hells Gate 1