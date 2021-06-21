Carl Tundo lands Safaricom drive, confident of home advantage

"God-willing, I’m looking forward to making Kenya and everyone proud during this week’s World Rally Championship Safari Rally.”

Those were the words of Equator African Rally Championship Rally winner Carl Tundo.

He spoke Monday during the announcement of a partnership that will see the seasoned driver and the three young Kenyan drivers selected as part of the FIA Rally Star programme via a Sh3.5 sponsorship by Safaricom.

“The Safari Rally will be about mental aptitude and it will be super exciting to be out there with young guys,” said Tundo.

He promised to use his vast knowledge to assist the young drivers with information about the sections and how best to attack the rally.

“It (2021) is different feel compared to what I was used to in the 1996 and 2002 Safari Rally events,” added Tundo

“Over the years, I have had the opportunity to gain so much from the sport and as I look forward to an exciting challenge. I’m equally elated to get the chance to pass on some of the knowledge I have gained to three of Kenya’s future rally stars.

“As far as the rally itself is concerned, I feel ready and so does the car. We’ll give it our best shot.

“We appreciate Safaricom for believing in us and coming on board,” said Tundo.

The multiple Safari Rally champion will be driving a Minti Motorsports VW Polo R5, the same car that saw him clinch the 2021 ARC Equator Rally, navigated by Tim Jessop.

“I am excited and pleased to be associated with Safaricom in supporting the team of Carl and Tim and looking forward to a longer-term relationship. We wish them every success in the WRC event which thankfully has returned to Kenya,” said Joey Ghose, the Minti Motorsports director and owner.

“Minti Motorsports, although a UK company, have their hearts in Kenyan rallying and especially in developing young talent in Kenyan motorsports and it is our dream to have a world champion one day from Kenya,” said Ghose.

Safaricom’s partnership with Tundo brings their investment in the WRC Safari Rally to Sh21 million.