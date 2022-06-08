Canon launch master class training for rally photojournalists

Before clicking away images of the latest hybrid rally cars leaving traditional competition trailing in their wake, Kenya’s motorsports photographers will go through training aimed at helping them get most memorable rally shots.

This is through a partnership between imaging company Canon, the WRC Safari Rally and Nation Media Group that will see three to four master class training sessions curated by Canon alongside experienced photojournalists ahead of the June 23 to 26 WRC Safari Rally.

The first such master class was conducted last weekend with top rally photographer Alvin Kibet sharing his experiences and offering tips to both young and veteran photojournalists.

The initiative is part of Canon’s drive to educate and offer invaluable training and experience besides making their equipment available to Kenyan photographers and content creators.

Canon have introduced two ground-breaking products — the mirror-less EOSR3 and EOSR5C alongside Powershot Zoom — into the African market this year.

These are some of the products that will be made available to Kenyan and visiting rally photojournalists covering this month’s WRC Safari Rally.

“The education programme goes beyond providing the products and solutions. We would like to collaborate with many institutions to develop skills and talent to allow photographers and new content generators to make the best use of the latest technology that they will have access to,” Canon’s Director of Sales and Marketing for Central and North Africa, Amine Djouahra, said at the weekend.

“Kenya is an important market for Canon. Considering the landscape of Kenya, it’s the best place to test the equipment meant for sports and wildlife photography.

“The Safari Rally is well known not only locally or on the continent, but at global level, and so it brings a lot of photographers — this will be the best collaboration to bring the best experience.”

Canon’s collaboration with the WRC Safari Rally started last year when the company provided a Canon Professional Service desk at the rally’s Media Centre at Naivasha’s Wildlife Research Training Institute.

The Canon master classes will ideally run weekly in the build-up to the WRC Safari Rally with the second one programmed for tomorrow at Nation Centre, conducted by Nation Media Group’s 2022 Photographer of the Year, Sila Kiplagat.

Legendary Nation Sport motorsport photojournalist Anwar Sidi will also headline the panel in the third master class, along with Mwaura Kirubi.

Sidi is also the Media Safety and Route Liaison Manager for the WRC Safari Rally and will cover the “dos and donts” in World Rally Championship photography.

Kibet’s rally photographs stood out at last year’s WRC Safari Rally and the Nairobi-based photojournalist shared tips with the over 20 mater class students.