Camping opportunities for spectators on eve of KCB Thika Rally

Following the lifting of the social gathering ban by the Ministry of Health, organisers of this weekend's KCB Thika Rally are offering spectators camping opportunities at Kamuthi's Buffalo Hill stage.

The 31.13 stage will be the center of attraction as it will be run twice as CS1 and SS5.

According to the organisers, anyone willing to catch action at the Buffalo stage should spend the night there where tenting and catering services will be available at a fee.

According to Buffalo Hill Head of Communications Perry Wahu, double bed tents will be available at Sh2500.

"Fans can come for a sleepover at Buffalo Hill where catering services will be provided also at a fee," said Wahu.

Clerk of the Course, Hellen Shiri noted that Covid-19 guidelines will apply for all during the event.

Buffalo stage

Shiri, who is also the WRC Safari Rally Secretary, added that spectators will only be allowed access to the Buffalo stage a day before the race day.

"The essence is to avoid spectator traffic on Sunday given the fact that the stage will be live from 8:18am. Those coming on Sunday can view action from the pavilion. Rally-sport events make up a substantial part of the sports tourism market in the country. Some of Kenya's biggest sports events like WRC Safari, provide great opportunities for sports tourism. In terms of tourism development, KNRC events like Thika rally can be catalysts of economic opportunities, when there is proper use of destination branding and infrastructure development," Shiri said.

The Rallye Sports Club (RSC) round of the KCB Kenya National Rally Championship will start and finish at the Mount Kenya University (MKU) in Thika on Sunday.

Scrutineering, sealing and marking of components will take place at Kasarani Stadium on Saturday.

While team managers and mechanics will be presenting rally cars for scrutineering, drivers and navigators will be out on reconnaissance to familiarise with the route course.

Part of the highlight for the event is designated 3.2km spectator stage at the MKU Graduation Pavilion where fans will be allocated parking outside the venue and walk into the designated viewing area. The stage will be repeated twice as SS2 and SS6.

The repeat run of Ndula stage which is a 25.48km stretch will be the designated power stage where the top three drivers will earn bonus points towards the KNRC.

KCB Thika Rally is cosponsored by Kamuthi's Buffalo Hills and Mount Kenya University.

The 2021 KNRC has been to Nakuru, Naivasha for both the WRC Safari and ARC Equator Rally, Nanyuki, Ramisi for the Mombasa round and Machakos for the KMSC event.

Guru Nanak Rally will culminate the 9-leg season next month.

Draft itinerary (1st car)- November 21

08:00: Start MKU Pavilion

08:18: SS1-Bufallo 1 (31.13km)

09:16: SS2-Ananas 1 (21.92km)

09:54: SS3-Pavillion 1 (3.52km)

10:02: HOLDING IN-MKU

10.17: Service A In

SERVICE A-MKU (30mins)

10:47: Service A Out-Refuel

11:05: SS4-Ndula 1 (25.48km)

11:48: SS5 -Bufalo 2 (31.13Km)

12:36: SS6 Pavilion 2 (3.52km)

12.44: SERVICE B IN

Service B-MKU (30mins)

13:14-Service B out/Holding in

13.29: Holding out

13.42: Ndula 2 -Power Stage (25.48km)

Service D -MKU (10mins)