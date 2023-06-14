Busy Naivasha Service Park resembles an ant colony

Containers belonging to different racing teams began arriving at the WRC Safari Rally Service Park in Naivasha this week.

Service Park manager Joe Muchiri said it was a race against time to have everything in place as the erecting of tent began in earnest Wednesday.

“With less than 10-days to go the park has become a beehive of activities. There is so much to do but we are managing well. We are within the time-lines,” said Muchiri.

He said they were expecting more containers from the different rally teams. Already in place at containers of Toyota and Hyundai service teams.

A crane has been stationed at the park to offload the containers that were arriving at intervals.

The tents were being set up by Chairmania and work was almost complete. Muchiri said he expected the erection of the tent to be competed by yesterday.

The park resembled an ant nest yesterday with humans moving around and trucks driving in and out of the Naivasha facility with contracted groups working around the clock.

Muchiri said he expects all the structures to be completed by tomorrow as the start of the global competition nears.

“There is no cause for concern….we are proceeding on well. Rally lovers should start preparing themselves for the big event."

The rally fever has already gripped Naivasha with traders gearing themselves up to cash in on the economic windfall.

Bnbs owners are reporting improved business with few days to before the championship.