Businessmen pitching tents to offer accommodation for rally spectators

Naivasha resident Jane Kiongo was busy pitching a tent at an expansive sanctuary within Moi South Lake road with determination written on her face.

Two fancy chairs that offer obvious comfort are placed outside the two structures as she beckons two visitors walking into the tented camp, obviously sweet-talking them to book a place. She engaged the guests in a tete-a tete for a few minutes before walking away.

Ms Kiongo has set up two tents after hiring the ground for Sh1,500 with the gazebo going for Sh6,500 per night. She is yet to get any bookings, but is not losing sleep.

With hotels in Naivasha and surrounding areas fully booked, she is hopeful those who missed a room will prefer to stay in a tent rather than missing out altogether.

“Business is about taking risks…that is exactly what I am doing. I want to hire more space to erect additional tents,” said Ms Kiongo.

She was based in Masaai Mara, but with the hyped motorsport event, she has to seize the opportunity.

“I'm hopeful of getting clients despite stiff competition from other investors with a similar vision. It will boil down on how best we will do our marketing,” she added.

Several other business people have hired ground within the farm with each coughing at least more than Sh1000.

When Nation Sport visited the populated camping area Wednesday, clients were driving in and out of the well protected area looking for tents to hire.

Ingenuity is at play with traders trying to outdo each other offering incentives to the potential clients who are also being assured of a free walk into the nearby Lake Naivasha.

“It is fun to sleep in a tent as opposed to sleeping in the usual room setup. I believe before the proper rally starts on Friday, all the tents will be fully occupied,” said Ms Kiongo, with a measure of enthusiasm.

Security around the tented areas has been beefed up with police patrolling the central business district to ensure a successful event that has sparked Naivasha back to life.

Motorists are also finding it hard to get parking spaces within the CBD with traffic jams being experienced in areas that had hitherto, minimal traffic.

“It apparent that the motorsport event has created a excitement among the residents with rally fans trooping to Naivasha in numbers,” said a resident, Henry Nga’ng’a.