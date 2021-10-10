Bottas wins in Turkey as Verstappen reclaims title lead from Hamilton

Valtteri Bottas

Winner Mercedes' Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas celebrates during the podium ceremony after the Formula One Grand Prix of Turkey at the Intercity Istanbul Park in Istanbul on October 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Ozan Kose | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Red Bull driver finished second to take a six-point lead in the championship ahead of Lewis Hamilton who finished fifth voicing frustration with his Mercedes' team strategy
  • Bottas began from pole, avoiding a tangle between Pierre Gasly and Fernando Alonso on the opening lap, and led until pitting on the 38th lap of the 58-lap race
  • Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, who has recruited George Russell to replace Bottas next season, was thrilled with the performance of his current number two

Istanbul, Turkey 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.