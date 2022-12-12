Biasion, Solberg to grace 2023 East African Safari Classic Rally

Former World Champions Miki Biasion and Petter Solberg will be the star attractions at next year's East African Safari Classic Rally which will count as the 11th running of the prestigious historic event.

Biasion is a revered back-to-back world rally champion in 1988 and 1989. He was among the special guests at the just concluded East African Mini Classic.

Solberg, on the other hand, will be back in the country for the world's toughest classic event after two decades, since retiring from the 2003 WRC Safari Rally Kenya. He’s the 2003 World Rally Champion with Phil Mills. His son Oliver was part of the star-studded Hyundai World Rally Team in the last two WRC Safari Rally events in 2021 and 2022.

Four cars failed to finish this year’s Mini Classic Rally. The crews were as following: Rommy Bhamra/ Harvey Jutley (Datsun 260Z), Eric Bengi/Gatimu Mindo (Datsun Violet GT), Ghalib Hajee/Riyaz Ismail (Porsche 911) and Rajesh Maini/Devan Bhudia (Ford Escort MK1).

Three female drivers completed the Mini Classic Rally in style. They were Caroline Gatimu, Tuta Mionki and Lola Verlaque.

Caroline’s husband Gatimu Mindu, who was navigating Eric Bengi in the rally, failed to finish the event.

Raaji Bharij, who finished second in the Classic Rally over the weekend is also the former winner of the Rift 1000 Classic Rally.

Bharij was then navigated by Rajay Sehmi, who swapped seats in the latest Classic to drive with Raj Jutley as his navigator. Sehmi and Jutley finished in fifth place.

The Full results of the Mini Classic Rally: 1. Remon Vos/Stephane Prevot (Porsche 911), 2. Raaji Bharij/Ravi Soni (Ford Escort MK1), 3. Geoff Bell/Tim Challen (Datsun 280Z), 4. Farhaaz Khan/Arshad Khan (Porsche911), 5. Rajay Sehmi/Raj Jutley (Porsche 911), 6. Robert Calder/Gavn Laurence (Datsun 280Z), 7. Jonathan Somen/Richard (Ford Escort MK2), 8. Steven Parkinson/Russell Parkinson (Ford Escort MK2), 9. Malcolm Destro/Lloyd Destro (Datsun 280Z), 10. Shakeel Khan/Assad Mughal (Ford Escort MK1), 11. Azar Anwar/Jansher Sandhu (BMW 535), 12. Asad Anwar/Rob Warmisham (Toyota Levine 1600), 13. Baldev Chager/Gareth Dawe (Porshe 911), 14. Pier Daykin/Tariig Malik (Datsun 280Z), 15. Ian Duncan/Anthony Nielsen (Datsun 280Z), 16. Toby Wright/Douglas Rundgren (Ford Escort), 17. Carl Tundo/Tim Jessop (Triumph TR7), 18. Malcolm Rich/Adrian Cavenagh (Ford Escort MK2), 19. Sam Karangatha/Steve Nyorri (Datsun 180B), 20. Nish Lakhani/Teeku Patel (Datsun 1600 SSS), 21. Bart Vanhaverbeke/Steven Vyncke (Mercedes), 22. Caroline Gatimu/Tuta Mionki (Datsun 1600SSS), 23. Lola Verlaque /Edward Verlaque (VW Golf MK1), 24. Tejveer Thethy Absalom Aswani (Datsun Violet GT).

Mini Classic Class winner:

Class CL1: 1. Asad Anwar/Rob Warmisham (Toyota Levine 1600), 2. Lola Verlaque /Edward Verlaque (VW Golf MK1).

Class CL2: 1. Sam Karangatha/Steve Nyorri (Datsun 180B), 2. Nish Lakhani/Teeku Patel (Datsun 1600 SSS), 3. Caroline/Tuta Mionki (Datsun 1600SSS).

Class CL3: 1. Raaji Bharij/Ravi Soni (Ford Escort MK1), 2. Jonathan Somen/Richard (Ford Escort MK2), 3. Steven Parkinson/Russell Parkinson (Ford Escort MK2), 4. Shakeel Khan/Assad Mughal (Ford Escort MK1), 5. Toby Wright/Douglas Rundgren (Ford Escort).

Class CL4: 1. Geoff Bell/Tim Challen (Datsun 280Z), 2. Robert Calder/Gavn Laurence (Datsun 280Z), 3. Malcolm Destro/Lloyd Destro (Datsun 280Z), 4. Piers Daykin/Tariig Malik (Datsun 280Z), 5. Ian Duncan/Anthony Nielsen (Datsun 280Z).

Class CL5: 1. Remon Vos/Stephane Prevot (Porsche 911), 2. Farhaaz Khan/Arshad Khan (Porsche911), 3. Rajay Sehmi/Raj Jutley (Porsche 911), 4. Azar Anwar/Jansher Sandhu (BMW 535), 5. Baldev Chager/Gareth Dawe (Porsche 911), 6. Carl Tundo/Tim Jessop (Triumph TR7), 7. Bart Vanhaverbeke/Steven Vyncke (Mercedes).

Bryon Rugomoka and his navigator, Hakim Mawanda won the Kigezi Boona Motor Rally of Uganda driving a Mitsubishi EvoX over the weekend.