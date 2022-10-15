Bharij secures historic win in Mombasa Rally

Raaji Bharij on Sunday scored his first victory of the 2022 KBL-Kenya National Rally Championship after winning the Mombasa Rally.

Bharij, who finished first in the Nanyuki Rally but was disqualified for technical reasons, was fastest in all the six competitive stages of the Mombasa Rally to secure his first ever victory driving a Skoda Fabia with Ravi Soni as his navigator.

"We are very happy to have won the rally without a major incident like what demoted us in the Nanyuki Rally. One of the officials made sure he had shown me the exact point where the service point was so that we didn’t repeat our mistake again. It is a wonderful feeling,’’ Soni told Nation Sport.

Karan Patel, who was leading the standings before this leg, bowed out of the rally after his Mitsubishi Lancer encountered gearbox problems.

This was his first retirement from the KNRC series after winning the last five rounds of the competition.

"I am sad to have retired from the rally. We will have to check properly what went wrong though I suspect it was the transmission failure. I am now preparing for the Zambia Rally in my Ford Fiesta,’’ Patel said.

His retirement has helped Jasmeet Chana take over the lead of the series with two more rounds to the end series.

Chana, who was navigated by his brother Ravi Chana, finished second driving a Mitsubishi Lancer.

Chana now leads the overall standings with 185 points followed by Patel in second place with 167 points.

A winner in the KNRC event is awarded 30 points followed by 24 points for the second-placed driver and 21 points for the third placed car.

Abdul Kadir made a successful debut of his rallying career by finishing in third place driving a Subaru Impreza with Anthony Gachohi as his navigator.

Leonardo Varese extended his lead in the National Formula Two Championship after his Toyota Auris finished sixth.

The provisional results

1. Raaji Bharij Ravi Soni (Skoda Fabia) 01:30:06.5

2. Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana (Mitsubishi Evolution10) 01:41:03.5

3. Abdul Kadir/Anthony Gichohi (Subaru Impreza) 01:56:24.1

4. Kush Patel/Mudasar Chaudry (Subaru Impreza) 01:59:09.9

5. Maxine Wahome Murage Waigwa (Subaru Impreza) 02:01:41.3