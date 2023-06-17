Beloved Peugeot bounce back, Lancia bite dust

Peugeot cars were dominant factor on Kenyan roads in the 1960s and 1970s. Their latest model, Peugeot 504 saloon had reached near cult status as the preferred cars for top military officers, government and companies executives, and just about everybody on upward mobility.

But as Datsun opened the 1970s decade with three straight victories, Peugeot, who had won the 1966/67 Safari with the 404 model were left panting in their wake.

Thus it was again a double celebration for the French manufacturer in the local market in 1975 following the victory of Over Anderson and Arne Hertz in a Peugeot 504 Injection ahead of the fast and powerful Lancia Stratos of Sandro Munari and Bjorn Waldegard.

The Stratos was the car of the moment, a small compact machine with no room for extras that engineers fixed the spare wheel rack on the roof and a massive rear spoiler. Still the bulky Peugeot ruled the roost.

The Stratos had a variety of suspension and electrical problems, and even the rear body sections of the cars were breaking down under the strain, particularly when additional spare wheels were bolted on.

At one time, Munari was running with his engine and transmission completely exposed after the rear body section had been removed.

Former champion Bert Shankland in another 504 Injection finished fifth, and for another rare occurrence, Joginder Singh failed to finish in one of his only three retirements in a rallying career that spanned three decades.

The 1975 Safari Rally was also the beginning of receding fortunes for Kenyan drivers as the foreigners started mastering the Safari, investing in the event more than any other round in terms of technology and money.

Peugeot was again to win in 1978 when Jean Pierre Nicholas and Jean Claude Lefebvre beat Vic Preston Junior and John Lyall in a swift Porsche 911SC, followed by Rauno Aaltonen, navigated by Lofty Drews in a Datsun 160J.