Baldev Chager wins Ramisi Rally

Baldev Chager is finally back to winning ways after clinching victory in the KCB Ramisi Rally in Kwale County on Saturday.

Carl “Flash” Tundo, who was aiming for his third win in the sixth round of the 2021 Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC), finished second together with his navigator Tim Jessop in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10.

Chager found better luck in the Ramisi Rally, organised by Mombasa Motor Club, after a disappointing show in the last three rounds of the 2021 KNRC season. This was Chager’s second victory of the season though his first since shifting to the VW Polo R5 rally car.

With navigator Ravi Soni, Chager has won four KNRC titles and three Safari Rally crowns.

The KCB-sponsored Jasmeet Chana and Ravi Chana in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10 finished in a commendable third place. This was the second time that the crew had finished third overall since bagging a similar position in the Kenya Motor Sports Club Rally.

“I am happy and excited about finishing third overall. This was my first time ever to start first off the ramp. There was no pressure and I enjoyed it to the maximum. I must say thank you to my family and fans for the big support,” Jasmeet told Nation Sport.

Maxine Wahome and Linet Ayuko, the sole female crew in the rally, maintained their good form by finishing seventh in a Safaricom-sponsored Subaru Impreza.

Jeremy Wahome, the young FIA star rally driver and his navigator Victor Okundi were forced out of the rally in the first stage after rolling their Ford Fiesta. Voi Rally winner Karan Patel also retired after his Ford Fiesta suffered a broken suspension

The sole driver with disability in the KNRC series, Nikhil Sachania, was forced to retire in his specially modified Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10 due to engine failure.

Other drivers who retired are Eric Bengi and McRae Kimathi whose cars had engine failure.

Hamza Anwar, Paras Pandya, Nzioka Waita, Kailesh Chouhan, Edwatd Maina and Piero Canobbio also bowed out.

Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya and other county officials attended the event.

Twenty-two cars started the rally from the Kiscol Sugar plant in Kwale.

Despite finishing second, Tundo maintains the lead in the 2021 National Rally Championship standings with 126 points. Chager is in second place with 96 points.

Three more rounds are left in this season’s KNRC calendar.

Nanyuki Rally Group will hold the next event on October 9-10, followed by Rallye Sports Club (Nairobi) on November 20-21 and finally Sikh Union Club (Nairobi) on December 11-12.

Results

1. Baldev Chager/Ravi Soni (VW Polo) 93mins:31.5secs;

2. Carl Tundo/Tim Jessop (Mitsubishi Evo10) 95:46.5;

3. Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana (Mitsubishi Evo10) 105:41.5;

4. Aakif Virani/Azhar Bhatti (Skoda Fabia)107:47.7;

5. Amar Haq/Zahir Shah (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10) 109:51.3;

6. Hussein Malik/Steven Njenga (Mitsubishi Evo10) 117:45.1;

7. Maxime Wahome/Linet Ayuko (Subaru Impreza) 119:01.6;

8. Kush Patel/Mudasar Chaudry (Subaru Impreza) 119:31.2;

9. Daren Miranda/Kyle Lucas (Subaru Impreza) 169:08.4;