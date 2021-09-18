Baldev Chager wins Ramisi Rally

Baldev Chager navigatedby Ravi Soni in his VW Polo R5

Baldev Chager navigated by Ravi Soni in his VW Polo R5 during the KCB Ramisi Rally 2021in this photo taken on September 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • Carl “Flash” Tundo, who was aiming for his third win in the sixth round of the 2021 Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC), finished second together with his navigator Tim Jessop in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10
  • This was Chager’s second victory of the season though his first since shifting to the VW Polo R5 rally car
  • The KCB-sponsored Jasmeet Chana and Ravi Chana in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10 finished in a commendable third place

Baldev Chager is finally back to winning ways after clinching victory in the KCB Ramisi Rally in Kwale County on Saturday.

