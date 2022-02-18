Baldev Chager wins East African Safari Classic Rally

Baldev Chager navigated by Drew Sturrock racing on a Porsche 911

Baldev Chager navigated by Drew Sturrock racing on a Porsche 911 compete on Day 3 of the 10th edition of East African Classic Safari Rally in Nanyuki, Laikipia County on February 12, 2022.


Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • Chager is fresh from winning the last Mini Classic Rally in a Porsche 911.
  • The Porsche 911 driver was followed by Patrick Sandell while the legendary rally driver Ian Duncan was third. Duncan is a past winner of the East African Safari Classic Rally.

Kenya's Baldev Chager is the East African Safari Classic Rally champion.

