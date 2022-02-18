Baldev Chager wins East African Safari Classic Rally
Kenya's Baldev Chager is the East African Safari Classic Rally champion.
Chager, who has won the Kenya National Rally Championship titles on four different occasions in addition to winning the Safari Rally on three different occasions, won his first ever World-famous Marathon Raid Rally on Friday.
Chager is fresh from winning the last Mini Classic Rally in a Porsche 911.
The Porsche 911 driver was followed by Patrick Sandell while the legendary rally driver Ian Duncan was third. Duncan is a past winner of the East African Safari Classic Rally.
Sandell, who was almost a minute behind Duncan's Rover Vitesse on Thursday, had a great final day behind the wheels to finish second in Kenya's toughest rally.
