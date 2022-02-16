Baldev Chager widens lead in EA Safari Classic Rally

Kenyan Baldev Chager Wednesday extended his overall lead by setting yet another two fastest stage times during leg seven of the 10th edition of the East African Safari Classic Rally.

With Drew Sturrock as his navigator, the crew in their Porsche 911 have so far set fastest times on 11 out of 18 competitive stages of the major rally. They now lead the competition by over seven minutes with two more days remaining.

Chager paid glowing tributes to his team for an amazing job of keeping his car together, giving him more confidence as the rally enters the definitive stages.

‘’The roads were quite fantastic today especially in the first and last stages. Although I’m in the lead, I’m not taking any chances because I know there’s still a long way to go,’’ Chager added.

Kenyan legend Ian Duncan maintained his second overall position in the rally at the wheels of his Rover Vitesse with Anthony Niesel as navigator. Duncan is one of the three local drivers to have won the rally.



The strongest international driver, Patrick Sandell of Sweden, is placed in the third position driving a Porsche 911. He is closely followed by another Kenyan Raaji Bharij in his Shell Vivo Energy sponsored Ford Escort in fourth place.

Day Seven will cover three more stages totaling 464 kms of which 256kms will be competitive. So far 18 competitive stages have been tackled. Six more stages are remaining.

The three stages are Lions Bluff/Taita Lodge (89kms), Estate/Sisal End (58kms) and Tsavo Ndara/Sala (108kms).

The 10th edition of the East African Safari Classic Rally is sponsored by Victoria Commercial Bank and Shell Vivo Energy.

Road works forced the cancellation of SS17, though cars had to be driven through the section at normal speeds. So far about three stages have been cancelled due to various reasons.

As per the rules, not all will qualify as finishers if one misses a day or a section. However, one is allowed to continue as an option of staying in the rally or going home.

Drivers like Carl Tundo have opted to continue knowing too well that they will not be classified as the official finishers of the competition. Such is the Spirit of the East African Safari Classic Rally.

Kailesh Chouhan, who was navigated by Tariq Malik, rolled their Ford Escort RS 1800 in the penultimate stage of ues action. Emergency Chopper was dispatched for examination where the medics confirmed that the crew was fine.

Former Kenya National Rally Champion Lee Rose, who is now based in South Africa, complained of many Boda Boda riders in the stages making it risky to drive at high speeds. The Ford Escort driver is placed in sixth place.