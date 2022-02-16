Baldev Chager widens lead in EA Safari Classic Rally

Andrew Siddall

Andrew Siddall and Gary McElhinney go over a jump in their Datsun 280Z during the seventh leg of the East African Safari Classic Rally on February 16, 2022 in Amboseli.




Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • Chager paid glowing tributes to his team for an amazing job of keeping his car together, giving him more confidence as the rally enters the definitive stages.
  • ‘’The roads were quite fantastic today especially in the first and last stages. Although I’m in the lead, I’m not taking any chances because I know there’s still a long way to go,’’ Chager added.

Kenyan Baldev Chager Wednesday extended his overall lead by setting yet another two fastest stage times during leg seven of the 10th edition of the East African Safari Classic Rally.

