Baldev Chager at ease with Safari Rally route

Multiple Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) winner Baldev Chager will bank on home advantage to win the World Rally Championship Safari Rally which revs off on June 24 to 27.

The KNRC defending champion and national rally series leader is confident the coveted Safari title will remain on home soil.

Chager, popularly known as “Flying Singh” in rally circles, has only competed in one WRC Safari Rally in 1998 where he finished 15th overall together with co-driver Tinu Khan in a Subaru Legacy.

“Home advantage is always there. Soysambu and Naivasha areas are routes we know like the back of our hands. We know where stubborn rocks are. We know the routes for many years and that gives us a competitive advantage over visiting drivers; and we hope to capitalise on that,” said Chager who will be navigated by Ravi Soni in a Mitsubishi Lancer EVO10 R4 version.

Speaking to Nation Sport in Nakuru, Chager said that participating in the Africa Rally Championship Equator Rally in Naivasha in April was a big test and good preparation for the Safari.

“We had good mental and physical test run in the Equator Rally. The beauty of the Safari is it is almost the same route. That gives us hope of performing well,” said Chager who won a memorable KNRC title in Nakuru in 2019.

He added: “The Equator Rally was a major boost for us. We have clear knowledge of the route and we know the pros and cons which is important. We know when the routes change due to climatic conditions.”

However, Chager said they are well aware of the formidable challenge posed by the big boys of world rally.

He said: “We know it will not be a walk in the park, but we’re equal to the task.”

Chager said the only disadvantage he faces is that his car is not in the WRC 1, 2 or 3 category and that means it will be a tall order to achieve the speed of the international drivers.

“These are professional drivers with massive experience. We are nowhere close to them (professional drivers), and beating them is not easy. That is the truth,” said Chager, adding that won’t dampen his fighting spirit.

“After all, we are competing on our home turf and we only need to prove that we are good and are capable of putting up a good fight and finishing in a respectable position,” he said.

“We’re torn between pushing our machine to full throttle and claiming top position and risk destroying it in one day, or race tactically for four days and finish in a good position.”

In the run up to the big day, Chager said that he has been keeping fit by jogging and walking.

“I walk or jog five kilometres at least three or four times in a week and once in a while I play hockey and I also cycle to remain fit physically and mentally,” added Chager.

He thanked his sponsors Kabras Sugar and promised fans a good fight.

“I want to be in the WRC list of fame by finishing in the top 10. It’s an opportunity I dream about,” he said.