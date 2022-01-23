Back-flipping Loeb rolls back the years, grabs eighth Monte Carlo Rally win

Sebastien Loeb

France’s Sebastien Loeb and Isabelle Galmiche of M-Sport Ford World Rally Team in action during the World Rally Championship Monte-Carlo Rally in Monaco. The pair won the rally.

Photo credit: Red Bull

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Interestingly, Loeb had just returned from a second place finish in the Dakar Rally that covered over 8,000 kilometres earlier this month and didn’t seem exhausted at all, rolling back the years to floor his much younger rivals.
  • And as if to show age is nothing but a number, Loeb did a backflip celebration at the podium outside the Monte Carlo Casino in front of Prince Albert II, ruler of Monaco, much to the awe of an admiring audience that included his family.

In Monaco

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.