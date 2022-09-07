Athens NoteBook- Day 1

Food pretty cheap here

All is not gloomy, after all, since the immigrants have brought with them their own diluted culture but with culinary authenticity.

Asian food, like that available in Parklands, Nairobi, goes for a song here, with hot curry available for as little as Sh300, a fraction of what is sold in the high streets.

One is advised to avoid renowned international fashion houses brands available downtown because of prohibitive cost. Either way, Greek leather products are of the highest quality.

The Kenyan World Rally Championship support crew has been conspicuous on the Greek streets with their branded Kenyan shirts.

Old is gold for Greeks

There is always the odd Porsche supercar for the fabulous rich shipping magnates in Athens, a city whose roads are graced by all sorts of models, many of them of a bygone era.

Unlike in Nairobi, where today a Toyota Corolla E90 is rarely seen on the streets, in Athens, models of the 1990s compete for space with modern, super fast cars.

Many people prefer motorcycles for easy mobility and for running errands.

They also observe the highway code at all times including the wee hours when traffic lights never stop working, certainly a good lesson for our boda boda riders and matatu drivers.

Blacks and petty crime

It is quite enjoyable and safe walking on the streets of Athens if you are black, as long as you don't venture into renowned dangerous neighbourhoods defined by low hygiene levels, including uncollected heaps of litter.

Locals view blacks as most likely illegal immigrants running away from poverty in Africa.

Africans stand out by their plaited hair styles, sad faces and a rush to nowhere We are also few compared to nationals from Syria, Albania, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who are illegal immigrants.