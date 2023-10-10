Aslam Khan to compete in East Africa Classic Rally

Veteran rally driver Aslam Khan has submitted his entry for the East African Safari Classic Rally which will be run later this year.

Khan, who has competed in the past nine rounds of the world-famous Marathon Raid Rally at the wheels of his Porsche 911s car, has already submitted his entry for this year’s edition.

His nephews Shakil Khan and Farhaaz Khan have also entered the annual competition in their respective Ford Escort cars.

This year’s event will be held from December from 8-18. Aslam won the 2011 Motorsportsman of the Year award.

Aslam has not only participated in both the Classic Rally and the respective rounds of the Kenya National Rally Championship series, but has also has competed in other major rallies in India and Kenya as a navigator before becoming a rally driver.

East Africa Safari Classic Rally Chairman Joey Ghose is fresh from finishing the KMSC Rally in seventh position. He will not however compete in his own event so as to free himself to ensure the marathon rally is run properly.

Already, 77 cars from across the world have entered the 10-day Marathon Raid Rally. As per the rules, no four-wheel drive, turbochargers and superchargers are allowed in the East African Safari Classic Rally.

The Classic Rally Entry List:

Aslam Khan/Arshad Kahn Arshad (Porsche 911), Farhaaz han/Keith Henrie (Ford Escort MK1), Shakeel Khan/Assad Mughul (Ford Escort MK1), Philip Kyriazi/ TBA (Ford Escort MK1), Anthony Nielsen/TBA (Ford Escort MK1), Ian Duncan/ Jaspal Matharu (Datsun 280Z), Steve Parkinson/Russel Parkinson (Ford Escort MK1), Robert Calder/Gavin Laurence (Datsun 280Z)

Nish Lakhani/Teeku Patel (Datsun 1600SSS), Rommy Bhamrah/Harvey Jutley (Datsun 280Z), Glen Edmunds/Lloyd Destro (TBA), Rajesh Maini/Devan Bhundia (Ford Escort MK1), Piers Daykin/TBA (Datsun 280Z), Eric Bengi/Tony Gikuhi (TBA), Kyle Lucas/Imran Ahmed (Ford. escort MK2), Baldev Chager/Gareth Dawe (Porsche 911), Andrew Siddal/Gary McElhinney (DATSUN 240Z)

Andrea C. Bonomi/TBA (TBA), Carlo Alessandro/TBA) (TBA), Iain Dobson/Harry STubbs (Ford Escort RS1600), Emile Breittmayer/Alexis Thomas (Porsche 911), Olivier Brittmayer/Eric Forney (Porsche 911), Vojtech Stajf/Jan Bejvl (Porsche 911), Olga Lounova/Lilia Khousnoutdinova. (Opel Ancona), Rich Malcolm/Adrian Cavenagh (Ford Escort MK1), Jakub Grochola/Michal Jucewicz (Opel Manta 400)

Pons Jordi Maria/Teresa Vidal Andora (TBA), Claudi Leites/Andorra (Ford Escort MK2), Josef Jobst/TBA (Porsche 911), Joseph Huber/Yvette Huber (Porsche 911), Mark Bentley/Ed Bentley (Ford Escort MK1), Geoffery Page-Morris/Dez Page Morris (TBA), Arron Banks/Peter Banks (Ford Escort MK1)

Tim Chesser/Jack Chesser ( Ford Escort MK1), Gary Bimler/Allan Cullen (Datsun Violet GT), Vera Verlaque/Edward Verlaque (Datsun 260Z), Tuthill Porshe Team(TBA), Tuthill Porshe Team(TBA), Tuthill Porshe Team(TBA), Tuthill Porshe Team(TBA), Tuthill Porshe Team(TBA), Tuthill Porshe Team(TBA), Tuthill Porshe Team(TBA), Tuthill Porshe Team (TBA), Tuthill Porshe Team(TBA)

Tuthill Porshe Team(TBA, Tuthill Porshe Team(TBA), Tuthill Porshe Team(TBA), Johnny Gemmell/TBA (Datsun 280Z),Bert Vanhaverbeke/Steven Vyncke (Mercedes 500SLC), Patrice Perche/Julian Saunier (Porsche 911), Journan Serderidia/Grégoire Munster (Porsche 911), Philippe Vendromme/Fred Vovier (Porshe 911), Francis Hesse/Charles Munster (Porsche 911), Phillips Bubaere/Andre Leyh (Porsche 911), Patel Molgo/Maciej Marton(Porshe 911)

Frederic Rosario/Phillippe Marchetto. (Porsche 911), Frederic Comtet/Ludivine Marquuiset (Porsche 911), Masaomi Suzuki/Yasuhori Ohtani (Porshe 911), Toby Wright/Douglas Rundfren (Ford Escort MK1), Michael Kahlfuss/Richard Bauger(Trabant P60), Geoff Bell/Tim Challen (Datsun 240Z)

Asad Anwar/Rob Warmisham (TBA), Hamza Anwar/Adnan Din (TBA), AFRICA ECO SERVICES TBA TBA TBA / TBA TBA, BUNDU RALLY LTD TBA TBA TBA TBA DATSUN PA10, BUNDU RALLY LTD TBA TBA TBA / TBA DATSUN PA10,

BURUNDU RALLY LTD TBA TBA TBA / TBA DATSUN PA11