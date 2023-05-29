Asif burns the tarmac, best at Whistling Moran
Sarmad Asif won the second round of the Kenya National Tarmac Championship which was held at the Whistling Moran Circuit on Sunday.
Asif’s Subaru Impreza WRX STI GC8, operated by a 2,000cc, turbo-charged engine, was quickest in the four heats where each heat had one practice lap then two hot laps.
The Whistling Moran lap is 1.2 kilometres long and this was the second round of the 2023 Kenya National Tarmac Championship.
The next one will be held at the KWS grounds in Naivasha in July.
Last weekend’s event was organised under the Delta Motorsports Club banners and the Clerk of the Course was Murai Joseph.
Twenty-five cars entered the event with 25 different drivers with the maximum speed achieved on track being around 100 kilometres per hour.
The results:
4WD: 1. Sarmad Asif (Subaru Impreza WRX STI GC8 - 2000CC Turbo); 2. Leroy Mwamba (Subaru Impreza WRX STI GC8 - 2000CC Turbo), 3. Salman Manji , (Mitsubishi Evolution Evolution 5 – 2,000CC Turbo).
2WD Class: 1. David Ngugi (Mitsubishi Colt Ralliart – 1,500CC Turbo), 2. Moses Mwendwa (Volkswagen Golf MK7 GTI – 2,000CC Turbo), 3. Samuel Mbugua (Volkswagen Golf MK7 GTI - 2000CC Turbo).
* * * *
The final results of the Autocross meeting held over the weekend at the Peoples Park in Machakos are as follows:
2wd Non-Turbo Buggy Class: 1. Gurtaj Singh, 2. Rahul Patel, 3. Neel Gohil, 4. Fahim Malik, 5. Parameer Singh; 2WD Turbo Buggy: 1. Deepal Shah, 2. Azaad Manji, 3. Qahir Rahim, 4. Brandon Nganga, 5. Gurdeep Bharij;
4WD Turbo Car: 1. Erig Bengi, 2. Caroline Gatimu;
Bambino: 1. Fann Bengi, 2. Gitau Munene;
Open Class: 1. Evans Kavisi, 2. Eric Njogu, 3. John Kadivane, 4. Clement Marini, 5. Rajveer Thethy; Pewee: Allan Bengi.