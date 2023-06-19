Anwar, Wahome and Kimathi ready for Safari Rally

The Kenyan trio of Hamza Anwar, McRae Kimathi and Jeremy Wahome can’t wait to compete in the 2023 World Rally Championship Safari Rally, and their team manager, Safina Khan, is optimistic of a good outing.

“We expected them to do recee (yesterday) and the preparations have been good. We are 98 per cent ready. We are only waiting to fit the vehicles with brand new tyres,” she said at the Naivasha Service Park Monday.

She was awaiting a report on the rally route from the racing trio after Monday’s recee to inform their strategy.

“They’ll tell us exactly what is going on so that we customise the car accordingly,” she added.

Safina was optimistic that the team will post good results, having gained the requisite experience from competing in the past two editions of the global event.

“We are dealing with the championship and they are already here geared up for the event,” she added. Sunday evening was a busy day for Safina. She supervised last-minute sprucing up of the rally cars, including branding and assembling,” Safina said.

“These three drivers carry the hopes of many Kenyans . They have also been an inspiration to budding drivers," she added.

All the rally crews have checked in at the Service Park in Naivasha, ready for the competition. On Sunday evening, various works teams were engrossed in their work, keen to ensure everything was in place.

The Media Centre was also being set up.

“We are almost ready. We are left with a few touches here and there but generally we are good to go,” Charles Kanyi who is a member of the team constructing the Media Centre said.