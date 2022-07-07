Andrew Muiruri upbeat ahead of Machakos F1 Circuit

Kenyan rally driver Andrew Wanyoike Muiruri and his teammates are among a host of key local attractions gearing to rev up at the Machakos Formula One Circuit this weekend.

The first edition of Machakos rally cross circuit racing will bring together Kenyan legends, upcoming drivers and junior competitors.

Former Safari Rally winner and Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) champion Baldev Chager spearhead a strong list of entrants that also include Jennifer Malik, Kay Wachira and Bob Kaugi among others.

Mr Muiruri, who made his debut in the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally last year and had a second stab at it in the just concluded edition of the Safari rally, says he is raring to go and is ready for his first taste of Machakos Formula One Circuit.

Jennifer Malik is a Whistling Moran Delta Event and TGRV participant. Photo credit: Pool

“It looks set to be an exciting rally coming soon after the WRC Safari Rally circuit and we are raring to go. We hope to make an impressive show and finish the race. We will give our fans a good show,” Muiruri said.

The 37-year-old will be driving a Subaru WRX STI with his team of four who include Ms Malik and Mr Wachira who have been participating in Tarmac championship and are ready to take up the challenge for rally.

Mr Kaugi, on the other hand, is a retired rally driver who is making his rally comeback.

The Machakos Formula One Circuit will host the first ever rally cross competition this weekend since the circuit was opened months ago.

Kay Wachira is a three-time TT Champion and a first runner up Kings of Karting tournament. He also has multiple podiums finishes in Tarmac (TT) Races. Photo credit: Pool

The event, dubbed Machakos Formula One Circuit, will be held between July 9 and 10, at the Machakos People Park with drivers competing over a 4.5km loop.

The two-day event will kick off on Saturday morning at the Machakos Public Park and will feature exhibition events like raid truck races, a competition between TT road cars and RX gravel cars, as well as drifters.

The event has been organised by reigning African Rally Champions Carl Tundo and Tim Jessop with the two hoping that the championships will inspire more rallies in Kenya and promote Kenyan rally drivers.