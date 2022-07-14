Andrew Muiruri, team mates eyeing new challenge after Machakos F1 Circuit

Kenyan rally driver Andrew Wanyoike Muiruri and his Betika-sponsored teammates have set their eyes on a new challenge after finishing fourth overall in the Machakos Formula One Circuit last weekend.

Mr Muiruri’s team made it to the finals where he competed against five-time Safari Rally champions Carl Tundo and Timm Jessop, four-time Safari Rally champion and current holder of the East Africa Classic Rally Baldev Charger among other big names.

“To me rally cross is the most exciting kind of event I have ever done. It gives you pressure because you can see your opponent right by your side,” Mr Muiruri told Nation.Africa this week.

“You also learn a lot on taking better racing lines and how to take corners quicker while following the likes of Baldev and Tundo," he added.

The first edition of Machakos rally cross circuit racing brought together Kenyan legends, upcoming drivers and junior competitors.

The event, dubbed Machakos Formula One Circuit, was held between July 9 and 10, at the Machakos People Park with drivers competing over a 4.5km loop.

Mr Muiruri’s teammate Bob Kaugi beat the likes of Alastair Cavenagh, Frank Tundo among others winning the veteran's category in the process.

“I am very glad to have won my category. Last time I drove a rally car was back in 2013 and I feel like I am still fresh. Bring another rally cross tomorrow, I am ready,” he said.

The next rally cross is set for December this year.

Ms Jennifer Malik in the ladies category was battling it out with very experienced drivers and despite being her first time to drive an actual rally and step on gravel rally, she put up a good show.

“I picked up a lot of learnings and next time I will come in better and stronger,” said Ms Malik.

“The gravel section was quite challenging but I have gone back to the drawing board. I will be practicing more and come December hopefully I will be very competitive.”

Kay Wachira, running in the junior category, came up against big names like current leader of in the Kenya National Rally Championships (KNRC) series Karan Patel, Safaricom sponsored Hamzar Anwar and Jeremy Wahome, John Kadivane, Joseph Gacheche among others.

“It’s a totally different kind of experience but this is the kind of challenge I have always wanted,” added Mr Wachira.